Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
There are social media reports that the Zanu-PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa suddenly visited his deputy Constantino Chiwenga's house Monday and Tuesday, staying there for about 45 minutes per time.

Mnangagwa was Tuesday afternoon jeered by gardeners of houses in the road leading to Chiwenga's residence.

Chiwenga is unwell. The general has since the beginning of the year encountered several episodes of collapsing while at work. On the 25th January, Chiwenga collapsed and was spotted coming out of a top private hospital in Borrowdale, Harare. Two months later, another similar incident happened and in recent days his health has deteriorated.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - social media

Comments

Land to be developed

Bulawayo land to be developed

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Gold mine for sale

Houses buyers

Bulawayo stands forsale

Stands forsale

Stands for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Let us learn to share

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

14 mins ago | 43 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

15 mins ago | 29 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

16 mins ago | 28 Views

Youth Governance Hub launched in Zimbabwe

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Did government buy bond notes at +400% discount to reduce exposure?

34 mins ago | 297 Views

Public interview for PG candidates

52 mins ago | 189 Views

Chiwenga 'critically ill', airlifted to South Africa hospital

57 mins ago | 1467 Views

Fuel availability to improve

1 hr ago | 637 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to lose cars

1 hr ago | 961 Views

Zimra sued for 'evading tax'

1 hr ago | 348 Views

Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Black market rates crash

2 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Chamisa calls Mudzuri to order

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

6 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

6 hrs ago | 5124 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

6 hrs ago | 2281 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

6 hrs ago | 2407 Views

Multi-million dollar scandal rocks Zinara

6 hrs ago | 2670 Views

Chamisa says 2018 is MDC's 'year of misfortunes'

7 hrs ago | 3004 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

7 hrs ago | 1778 Views

ED's long economic haul

7 hrs ago | 1766 Views

ZCTU under siege as ZRP arrest more leaders in Gweru

8 hrs ago | 989 Views

ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

9 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

11 hrs ago | 13974 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 10216 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

12 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

12 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Man pulls father's member

12 hrs ago | 3743 Views

Majome eyes PG post

12 hrs ago | 4858 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

12 hrs ago | 3478 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

12 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

12 hrs ago | 12161 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

12 hrs ago | 3121 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

12 hrs ago | 912 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

12 hrs ago | 3669 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2032 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

12 hrs ago | 628 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

13 hrs ago | 335 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

13 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

13 hrs ago | 669 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

13 hrs ago | 1268 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

13 hrs ago | 547 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

13 hrs ago | 949 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

13 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

13 hrs ago | 623 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

13 hrs ago | 736 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days