Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

There are social media reports that the Zanu-PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa suddenly visited his deputy Constantino Chiwenga's house Monday and Tuesday, staying there for about 45 minutes per time.Mnangagwa was Tuesday afternoon jeered by gardeners of houses in the road leading to Chiwenga's residence.Chiwenga is unwell. The general has since the beginning of the year encountered several episodes of collapsing while at work. On the 25th January, Chiwenga collapsed and was spotted coming out of a top private hospital in Borrowdale, Harare. Two months later, another similar incident happened and in recent days his health has deteriorated.