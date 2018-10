List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

News / National

by Compol HRA

FROM COMPOL [HRA]TO ALL STNS CLASS ‘A'RDO TM 375/18 DD 11/10/18'IMMEDIATE'SUBJECT: TRANSFERS: OFFICERS AND MEMBERS: NATIONAL TRAFFIC RESTRUCTURING CMM DUB CMM CID AND SUPPORT UNIT STOPTHE FOLLOWING TRANSFERS HAVE BEEN APPROVED AND SHOULD BE IMPLEMENTED IMMEDIATELY STOPPGHQSENIOR OFFICERS1. C/SUPT BIZEKI S. FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO PGHQ AS STAFF OFFICER [ADMINISTRATION]2. C/SUPT NYAUMWE K. FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO PGHQ OPERATIONS AS STAFF OFFICER NATIONAL HIGHWAY PATROL3. SUPT CHIPANDA N. TO REMAIN PGHQ OPERATIONS AS SUPT NATIONAL HIGHWAY PATROL4. SUPT MWATSIKESIMBE T. FROM CONSEC UNIT 7 TO PGHQ AS SUPT CONSEC UNIT 15. SUPT MAJOJO M. FROM PGHQ CRIME TO PGHQ OPERATIONS AS SUPT NATIONAL ANTI-STOCK THEFT UNIT6. SUPT NDLOVU V. FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO PGHQ NATIONAL CHAPLAINCY AS SUPT CHAPLAINCY7. SUPT MAMBURE T. FROM NATIONAL ANTI-STOCK THEFT TO PGHQ CRIME AS SUPT CRIME8. SUPT MARAMWIDZE C. FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE AS HEAD TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOLJUNIOR OFFICERS9. 981376M C/INSP CHIFAMBA B. FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINING SUPERVISOR10. 040218P INSP RUDZIRWAYI D. FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER11. 055935Y INSP ZINYUKU L FROM KADOMA TRAFFIC TO PGHQ PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT AS A RESEARCHER12. 044273X INSP KUZIPABADZA B FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER13. 982880X INSP CHIRIMUUTA C FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINERASSISTANT INSPECTORS AND BELOW14. 050460X A/INSP NANGATIRA C FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER15. 043500G A/INSP CHABATA M FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER16. 047738W A/INSP MHANGAMI P FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER17. 051934Z A/INSP DUMBA T FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER18. 059960Y A/INSP TEMBO E FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER19. 981698M A/INSP MADZIMA M FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER20. 983460C SGT TONGOONA D FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER21. 064853R SGT NGANDINI A FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER22. 059952Q SGT MAWUYA C FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER23. 987166F SGT MUGONI M FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER24. 991627E SGT MAHUBABA T FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINER25. 071415Z CST MUTAKI P FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO POLICE STAFF COLLEGE [TRAFFIC TRAINING SCHOOL] AS TRAINERMANICALAND PROVINCESENIOR OFFICERS26. SUPT NYATEKA P. FROM HARARE TRAFFIC TO MUTARE RURAL DHQ AS SUPT OPERATIONS27. SUPT NYANHANDA D. FROM CONSEC UNIT 4 TO MANICALAND PHQ AS SUPT CONSEC UNIT 7JUNIOR OFFICERS28. 045995T C/INSP ZHANERO FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TO MANICALAND PHQ AS OIC OPERATIONS29. 980406H C/INSP RUKUNDA FROM MANICALAND OPERATIONS TO MUTARE CENTRAL AS OIC30. 981336T C/INSP MANGUNDU S FROM SAKUBVA TO RUSAPE URBAN AS OIC31. 038815P C/INSP CHIMU FROM INYATHI TO SAKUBVA AS OIC32. 050786S INSP GOVHA FROM CHIVI TO RUSAPE TRAFFIC AS OIC33. 982661J INSP FANANIDZAI V. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO MANICALAND PHQ OPERATIONS AS SECOND IN CHARGE34. 044990D INSP MASAKA FROM ODZI TO NYAZURA AS OIC35. 043115N INSP TEMBO TO REMAIN CHIKANGA AS OIC36. 982607A INSP MACHUWAIRE FROM SAKUBVA TO MUTARE TRAFFIC AS OIC37. 040944D INSP MUTANGA FROM CHIPINGE URBAN TO CHIPINGE TRAFFIC AS OIC38. 041382E INSP KARUMBIDZA TO REMAIN CHIPINGE URBAN AS OIC CRIME39. 041803M INSP MAPIDIGU FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO CHIPINGE URBAN AS OIC OPERATIONS40. 981408 INSP NCUBE FROM MUTARE TRAFFIC TO SAKUBVA AS OIC OPERATIONS41. 042913T INSP KAZINGE FROM MURAMBINDA TO RUSAPE CENTRAL AS OIC CRIME42. 112614F INSP CHAMINUKA FROM BUCHWA TO DANGAMVURA AS OIC ADMINISTRATION43. 045802K INSP MAWARE FROM RUSAPE TO MURAMBINDA AS OIC CRIME44. 037180M INSP MASVONGO TO REMAIN NYANGA TRAFFIC AS OIC45. 042806L INSP KADORO F FROM CHIREDZI TRAFFIC TO ODZI AS OIC46. 050254Y INSP MUTEKWA M TO REMAIN CONSTRUCTION UNIT 07 [MANICALAND PROVINCE] AS SECOND IN CHARGE47. 049580G INSP FANA T TO REMAIN CONSTRUCTION UNIT 07 [MANICALAND PROVINCE] AS HEAD PAINTINGASSISTANT INSPECTORS AND BELOW48. 042551A A/INSP KAMELA FROM MASVINGO TRAFIC TO ZRP CHIPINGE URBAN49. 049017D A/INSP MPOFU FROM MASVINGO TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUSAPE URBAN50. 051237R A/INSP MAPOLISA O. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CASHEL51. 981600F A/INSP MBEREWERE F. FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIPINGE RURAL52. 045045L A/INSP MUTEMA C. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC DHQ TO ZRP NYAMAROPA53. 041008J A/INSP KAFILE T. FROM GURUVE TRAFFIC TO ZRP DOROWA54. 052498M S/MJR MOYO B. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAYO55. 048532B SGT DUBE Z. FROM GURUVE TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUWANGWE56. 982320R SGT MANGWANYA S. FROM MARONDERA CENTRAL TO BUHERA57. 061486G SGT SHANJE R. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAYO58. 054329S SGT MUCHERI R. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUZOKOMBA59. 056270M SGT NDLOVU D. FROM ZRP JM NKOMO AIRPORT TO ZRP BUHERA60. 053007Q SGT SADOMBA C. FROM BULAWAYO TRAFFIC WEST TO ZRP MAYO61. 986040G SGT MADONDO M. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUSAPE URBAN62. 065965A SGT MAROPOTA B. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUZOKOMBA63. 983854F SGT MANDEMA H. FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP PENHALONGA64. 052824R SGT CHIKOMO F. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MARANGE65. 060080D SGT MHONDIWA S. FROM MWENEZI TO MURAMBINDA66. 983193M SGT DUMBURA F. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIPINGE RURAL67. 985187E SGT GANDI M. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUSAPE URBAN68. 051264W SGT PANGETI F. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP NYAMAROPA69. 986669Q SGT ZVOMUYA C. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIPINGE RURAL70. 050807Z SGT CHIKARI FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP BUHERA71. 983030K SGT MUDOMBOZI FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUZOKOMBA72. 996422R CST MUKWESHA N. FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP ODZI73. 071469H CST KUREVA FROM HWANGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAYO74. 068709H CST ZHOU FROM HWANGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CASHEL75. 077403H CST MUTSVETWA FROM HWANGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIMANIMANI76. 074886X CST MAKAZA T. FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTASA77. 071697F CST MUDARIKI S. FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTARE CENTRAL78. 076681R D/CONSTABLE MAVANGWA FROM CID MUTARE TO MUTARE RURAL (DUB)79. 064350V D/CONSTABLE TARUVINGA FROM CID MUTARE TO PENHALONGA (DUB)80. 068854D D/CONSTABLE SKEPA FROM CID MUTARE TO ODZI (DUB)81. 065558H D/CONSTABLE MAKWANDA FROM CID MUTARE TO MARANGE (DUB)82. 991937R D/CONSTABLE SIBANDA FROM CID MUTARE TO CHIKANGA (DUB)83. 072859T D/CONSTABLE CHAZUZA FROM CID MUTARE TO SAKUBVA (DUB)84. 068020J D/CONSTABLE CHIKUKU FROM CID MUTARE TO CASHEL (DUB)85. 068239X D/CONSTABLE HUNGWE FROM CID MUTARE TO DANGAMVURA (DUB)86. 083228P D/CONSTABLE MASIYACHENGO FROM CID MUTARE TO MUTARE CENTRAL (DUB)87. 053340C D/CONSTABLE NDIWENI FROM CID CHIPINGE TO CHIPINGE RURAL (DUB)88. 053874H D/CONSTABLE CHICHICHI C. FROM CID CHIPINGE TO CHIPINGE URBAN (DUB)89. 058692V D/CONSTABLE RUKWEZA A. FROM CID CHIPINGE TO MIDDLE SABI (DUB)90. 057834M D/CONSTABLE MASONA FROM CID BUHERA TO MUZOKOMBA (DUB)91. 990148X D/CONSTABLE GONDO FROM CID RUSAPE TO HEADLANDS (DUB)92. 993924B D/CONSTABLE NDLOVU FROM CID BUHERA TO BUHERA (DUB)93. 061066A CST NYANGOMBE K. FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP NYANYADZI94. 067366Y CST MBELEJI FROM HARARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUDA95. 994624M CST MUPAMHADZI S FROM KAROI RURAL TO MUTARE CENTRAL96. 989343X CST CHAMISA F. FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUSAPE URBAN97. 052234L CST HARARE FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAYO98. 066553P CST JONASI FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP DOROWA99. 993960Q CST JAMBAYA FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTARE CENTRAL100. 053262S CST MAKWATI E. FROM SOUTHERTON TRAFFIC TO ZRP MARANGE101. 067051F CST CHOKO D. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUSAPE URBAN102. 067784C CST MAGODO J. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP SAKUBVA103. 989422H CST MANYATHI T. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTARE CENTRAL104. 068061D CST MKWANANZI C. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP SAKUBVA105. 986187F CST MAPWANYIRE FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAYO106. 987033L CST CHADYA T. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTARE CENTRAL107. 989144F CST SANDE S. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP SAKUBVA108. 071369Z CST CHIKWARIRO A. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUWANGWE109. 071590P CST VENGESAI P. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUDA110. 074517W CST ZIMBUDZI FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTASA111. 075205T CST MUSWEWEMBWA S. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP ODZI112. 085096V CST MAPENGO J. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP DOROWA113. 991497P CST MATENHESE M FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP ODZI114. 073616R CST CHEBANI O. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP DOROWA115. 084799K CST MASIMBA FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIPINGE RURAL116. 078264K CST MASHUMBA FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP BUHERA117. 079192C CST JAZI FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP MURAMBINDA118. 066621W CST CHIKOMO FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP CASHEL119. 986886K CST PAMIRE FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP MURAMBINDA120. 061009A CST PABWE P.S. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP MARANGE121. 065882K CST MOYANA E. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP BIRCHNOUGH POST122. 087063H CST MAZEMBE L. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUROMO POST123. 993018R CST ZAMBEZI A. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP HEADLANDS124. 987709W CST NHOPI G.T. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHISUMBANJE125. 063874C CST GATO I. FROM GOKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUDA126. 070575L CST MUPFUGAMI M. FROM GOKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTASA127. 081492C CST MUSAIGWA FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP BUHERA128. 984601S CST MUKOMBE J. FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUZOKOMBA129. 067066X CST NGWENYA P. FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP HEADLANDS130. 085062H CST MAHACHI P. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHISUMBANJE131. 073708R CST MHLANGA T. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIMANIMANI132. 983916Y CST HOVE S. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CASHEL133. 057236M CST MUKOYI T. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP BIRCHENOUGH POST134. 058323V CST SAULOSI D. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MURAMBINDA135. 984441S CST MADHOMBIRO E. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUROMO POST136. 986480K CST CHIHOTA M. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MARANGE137. 984738R CST CHIUNDO B. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUZOKOMBA138. 057983Z CST NEKAIRO FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUWANGWE139. 063872A CST CHIGONDO FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAYO140. 074914C CST TAKARUZA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP DANGAMVURA141. 074544L CST MOYO FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTARE CENTRAL142. 080681W CST ZENGEYA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUKAMBA POST143. 080801B CST CHINZE FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUDA144. 995391Q CST CHAPARAWASHA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MURAMBINDA145. 086759C CST NYABEZE FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIPINGE RURAL146. 996326M CST SHANGWA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIMANIMANI147. 996380W CST GUSHA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MIDDLE SABI148. 054715X SGT MAKANI M. FROM ZRP CHANGADZI CONSEC TO ZRP CHIBUWE POST149. 062122Y CST SVOSVE B. FROM CHANGADZI PROJECTS TO ZRP CHISUMBANJE150. 059899G CST TIVAFIRE B. FROM DELTA TROOP TO ZRP MIDDLE SABI151. 062381E CST MAPURAZI P. FROM SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATION TO ZRP MUROMO POST152. 077655G CST MARATA C. FROM FORMED POLICE UNIT TO ZRP CHIKANGASUPPORT UNITSENIOR OFFICER153. SUPT BERESON P. FROM CHEGUTU DISTRICT TO SUPPORT UNIT CHIKURUBI URBAN AS SUPT OPERATIONSMASHONALAND WEST PROVINCESENIOR OFFICER154. SUPT MAKUMI T. FROM SUPPORT UNIT CHIKURUBI URBAN TO CHEGUTU DISTRICT AS SUPT OPERATIONSJUNIOR OFFICERS155. 038885Q C/INSP SILIVANI E FROM CHINHOYI TRAFFIC TO CHINHOYI CENTRAL AS OIC156. 044429R C/INSP NHUNHAMA F FROM CHINHOYI CENTRAL TO CHINHOYI TRAFFIC AS OIC157. 114183L C/INSP MUVUTI DD FROM KADOMA TRANSTECH TO CHINHOYI CAMPS AND HOSTELS AS OIC158. 049510P INSP ZHANDA G FROM NORTON TRAFFIC TO SARUWE AS OIC159. 038772S INSP MUKONOWENZOU B FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO SIAKOBVU AS OIC160. 044306H INSP CHIMWA FROM MBARE TRAFFIC TO MASH WEST PHQ OPERATIONS AS OIC161. 046125K INSP CHANETSA BT FROM HARARE TRAFFIC TO MAMINA AS OIC162. 042601E INSP MUDZENGERERE V FROM SARUWE TO NORTON TRAFFIC AS OIC163. 043930Z INSP CHIKARA T FROM SOUTHERTON TRAFFIC TO NORTON URBAN AS OIC ADMIN164. 042597A INSP MANDAVA FROM SOUTHERTON TRAFFIC TO RIMUKA AS OIC ADMINISTRATION165. 982446A INSP NYANDORO P FROM RIMUKA TO KADOMA TRAFFIC AS OIC166. 043089K INSP MUSUNDIRE R FROM KAROI RURAL TO KAROI TRAFFIC AS OIC167. 054092V INSP MAGAYA M FROM CHEGUTU TRAFFIC TO KAROI RURAL AS OIC168. 981533H INSP TIGERE N FROM MASH WEST CAMPS AND HOSTELS TO KARIBA TRAFFIC AS OIC169. 043045M INSP NYAMITAMBO R FROM KAROI TRAFFIC TO CHEGUTU AS OIC ADMINISTRATION170. 048828Y INSP MAKWANYA M FROM CHINHOYI TRAFFIC TO CHEMAGAMBA AS OIC CRIME171. 981460D INSP MAGIRAZI R FROM MASH WEST PASTU TO CHINHOYI TRAFFIC AS OIC CRIME172. 981409Y INSP MUDZIMIRI E FROM CHEGUTU TO CHEGUTU TRAFFIC AS OIC173. 047393N INSP CHIUSWA FROM PGHQ INTERNAL INVESTIGATIONS TO CHIRUNDU TRAFFIC AS OIC174. 983374J INSP CHIRARA D TO REMAIN KADOMA TRANSTECH AS OICASSISTANT INSPECTORS AND BELOW175. 049167R A/INSP MATASHU E FROM CHARANDURA TO ZRP KADOMA CENTRAL176. 042859K A/INSP MUSOSONORA T. FROM GUTU TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIRUNDU177. 047440P A/INSP MOYO L. FROM RUTENGA TRAFFIC TO ZRP KAROI RURAL178. 049412H A/INSP KISIMUSI R. FROM BINDURA TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAKUTI179. 984477H S/MJR MACHIKITI G. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP KENZAMBA180. 056084K SGT PONDIWA S. ZRP JM NKOMO AIRPORT ZRP MUREREKA181. 048294S SGT BINTONI S. FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MHANGURA182. 052247P SGT MARAPATE FROM BULAWAYO ANTI-STOCK THEFT TO ZRP MAKUTI183. 057318B SGT MUKWIRIMBA FROM MUKUMBURA TO RIMUKA184. 053842Y SGT MALELE M FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAGUNJE185. 057745E SGT MASENDA FROM CENTINARY TRAFFIC TO ZRP BANKET186. 062974Y SGT MABWE I. FROM CHANGADZI PUC TO ZRP MAKANDE POST187. 061848A SGT BADZA M. FROM CHANGADZI PUC TO ZRP RAFFINGORA188. 062973Y SGT CHINYAMUNJIKO T. FROM CHANGADZI PUC TO ZRP KAPFUNDE POST189. 053389F SGT MOYOWESHUMBA T. FROM CHANGADZI HQ TROOP TO ZRP SIAKOBVU190. 053628Q D/SERGEANT MUTSENA P. FROM CID LAW & ORDER MASHONALAND WEST TO CHINHOYI CENTRAL (DUB)191. 046075T D/SERGEANT MAGIDI FROM CID NORTON TO NORTON RURAL (DUB)192. 073933L D/CONSTABLE CHARIDAPANZE FROM CIU KARIBA TO KAROI (DUB)193. 074782J D/CONSTABLE MUTUNDUMURA FROM CIU KARIBA TO KARIBA (DUB)194. 047388H D/CONSTABLE TAFIRENYIKA FROM CID KADOMA TO RIMUKA (DUB)195. 075180R D/CONSTABLE MAWIRE FROM CID KADOMA TO EIFFEL FLATS (DUB)196. 063555F D/CONSTABLE CHATAIRA FROM CID KADOMA TO BATTLE FIELDS (DUB)197. 984179R D/CONSTABLE MHLORO FROM CID KADOMA TO KADOMA CENTRAL (DUB)198. 075297T D/CONSTABLE DOWANI FROM CID KADOMA TO SANYATI (DUB)199. 054481S D/CONSTABLE KUNZE FROM CID NORTON TO SARUWE (DUB)200. 057697N D/CONSTABLE MPOFU FROM CID NORTON TO NORTON URBAN (DUB)201. 062480M D/CONSTABLE CHIRINDO FROM CID NORTON TO DARWENDALE (DUB)202. 049837A D/CONSTABLE TEMBO FROM CID NORTON TO NYABIRA (DUB)203. 062536Y D/CONSTABLE MAPURANGA FROM CID NORTON TO KUTAMA (DUB)204. 064613F D/CONSTABLE MATIMURA FROM CID NORTON TO ZVIMBA (DUB)205. 058821J D/CONSTABLE MUJERA FROM CID CHEGUTU TO PFUPAJENA (DUB)206. 055064B D/CONSTABLE CHINENGEMAMBO FROM CID CHEGUTU TO CHEGUTU (DUB)207. 055098N D/CONSTABLE MATEZA FROM CID CHEGUTU TO TURF (DUB)208. 055106XD/CONSTABLE ARIDI FROM CID CHEGUTU TO CHAKARI (DUB)209. 074178C CST MUVENGI F. FROM GWANDA TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIAKOBVU210. 054528T CST MONYERA G. FROM PLUMTREE TRAFFIC TO ZRP KAROI RURAL211. 076100R CST DONGA T. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP KENZAMBA212. 066771B CST CHINGAMOMBE A. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUREREKA213. 087280T CST MIYOZI F. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP EIFFEL FLATS214. 061477L CST MAROZVA E. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP KAROI RURAL215. 990553M CST MAKAHA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTORASHANGA216. 079308D CST SHAMU FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAGUNJE217. 996379V CST GUMIREMHETE FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP DARWENDALE218. 991862K CST MASVOVA S. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAMINA219. 073454Q CST HOVE P. FROM SIERRA TROOP TO ZRP TENGWE220. 070633Z CST SIYANSIPA O. FROM DELTA TROOP TO ZRP CHINGONDO221. 071511D CST KASHUMA FROM MVURWI TRAFFIC TO ZRP TURF222. 074083Z CST MAHACHI FROM MVURWI TRAFFIC TO ZRP SANYATI223. 078666F CST NGANDINI A. FROM SOUTHERTON TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAKUTI224. 987115A CST SILIMU M. FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP BANKET1. 987359Q CST RAMBA F. FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP NYABIRA225. 986085F CST MUGOBO C. FROM VICTORIA FALLS TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHEMAGAMBA226. 063003F CST NDAGURWA L. FROM NATIONAL HIGHWAY PATROL TO ZRP KARIBAMATABELELAND NORTH PROVINCESENIOR OFFICERS227. SUPT MAWONE C.P FROM MAT NORTH PHQ TO VICTORIA FALLS DHQ AS SUPT OPERATIONS228. SUPT SIBANDA D. FROM LUPANE DHQ TO NKAYI DHQ AS SUPT OPERATIONS229. SUPT MUWONI P. FROM HARARE TRAFFIC TO LUPANE DHQ AS SUPT OPERATIONS230. SUPT PHIRI E. FROM HARARE TRAFFIC TO NKAYI DHQ AS SUPT CRIMEJUNIOR OFFICERS231. 040006J C/INSP MOYO C FROM MUTARE TRAFFIC TO INYATHI AS OIC232. 043235T INSP NCUBE M FROM INYATHI TO MBEMBESI TRAFFIC AS OIC233. 981882M INSP MOYO E FROM HWANGE DHQ TO MAT NORTH PHQ AS DEPUTY PROVINCIAL CHAPLAIN234. 044836J INSP NCUBE FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO INYATHI AS OIC ADMINISTRATION235. 046306G INSP MUONI FROM SIPEPA TO LUPANE TRAFFIC AS OIC236. 041621P INSP TAVASIKA FROM LUPANE TRAFFIC TO SIPEPA AS OIC237. 025880E INSP MPOFU A FROM SIABUWA TO HWANGE AS OIC CRIME238. 052798N INSP SIBANDA FROM VICTORIA FALLS TRAFFIC TO VICTORIA FALLS AS OIC CRIME239. 043251L INSP KAHLAMBA FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC TO SIABUWA AS OIC240. 981913W INSP MOYO V FROM VICTORIA FALLS TO VICTORIA FALLS TRAFFIC AS OIC241. 036839R INSP PHIRI FROM HWANGE TRAFFIC TO NKAYI AS OIC ADMINISTRATION242. 053794W INSP MATIGWENE FROM NKAYI TO HWANGE TRAFFIC AS OIC243. 044353J INSP HONDOMI A FROM HWANGE TO MAT NORTH PHQ PROJECTS AS OIC ADMINISTRATION244. 040765J INSP DUBE B FROM MAT NORTH PHQ TO HWANGE AS OIC ADMINISTRATIONASSISTANT INSPECTORS AND BELOW245. 981088A A/INSP BAIPAI FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP JAMBEZI246. 051549F A/INSP KATENHA FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP HWANGE247. 046625E A/INSP RUMBI M. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP DETE248. 048926E A/INSP GAPA P. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP VICTORIA FALLS249. 053723T A/INSP GATSI T. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP INYATHI250. 053748W A/INSP MANIMANZI D. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP NKAYI251. 052505V A/INSP NZIMA B. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP LUPANE252. 983309N S/MJR DIWURA P. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP JAMBEZI253. 057675P SGT MUDYIRADIMA G. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP INYATHI254. 083590J SGT MUROMBEDZI W. FROM DELTA TROOP TO ZRP KAMATIVI255. 050569Q SGT NCUBE S. FROM ALPHA TROOP TO ZRP LUSULU256. 986700Z SGT LIVOMBO C. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP NKAYI257. 055891A SGT MUCHEMWA J. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP TSHOLOTSHO258. 053787N SGT DAKE M. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP JAMBEZI259. 985274Z SGT CHIWARA M. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP DETE260. 050904E SGT NYENGERA A. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP NKAYI261. 065389L SGT CHARI FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIBANKWAZI POST262. 059690E SGT CHIKAMBANI FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP LUPANE263. 061347E SGT JANHI FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP HWANGE264. 053847D SGT NDABA A. FROM BULILIMAMANGWE DISTRICT TO ZRP SIPEPA265. 983392D SGT NDLOVU FROM BULILIMAMANGWE DISTRICT TO ZRP LUPANE266. 049776D SGT NYAMASOKA A. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP KAMATIVI267. 059578H SGT MUZANENHAMO R. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP LUSULU268. 066787A SGT NYAKURERWA M. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP BINGA269. 084479Z SGT MUZAVAZI FROM HARARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIBANKWAZI POST270. 994561T SGT MAGAYA F. FROM HARARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP GWAYI POST271. 052878A SGT MUKUCHU E. FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP NYAMANDLOVU272. 984360F SGT MUGOMEZA C. FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP BINGA273. 042980R SGT MOYO P. FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP INYATHI274. 057118J SGT TIGERE T. FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIYACHILABA POST275. 049853M D/SERGEANT MUDANI E. FROM CID VICTORIA FALLS TO HWANGE (DUB)276. 049911A D/CONSTABLE MAPHOSA L. FROM CIU LUPANE TO LUPANE (DUB)277. 046479V D/CONSTABLE PHIRI M.A FROM CID HWANGE TO HWANGE (DUB)278. 987456F D/CONSTABLE MUTIMURI P. FROM CID HWANGE TO DETE (DUB)279. 056315L D/CONSTABLE SIBANDA A. FROM CID VICTORIA FALLS TO JAMBEZI (DUB)280. 059091D D/CONSTABLE MUTEMERI P. FROM CID LUPANE TO JOTSHOLO (DUB)281. 077698D D/CONSTABLE MUKURUNGE G. FROM CID LUPANE TO SIPEPA (DUB)282. 987768K D/CONSTABLE DUBE D. FROM CID HWANGE TO KAMATIVI (DUB)283. 063610Q D/CONSTABLE PHIRI O. FROM CIU HWANGE TO HWANGE (DUB)284. 060108J CST ZVANYANYA M. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP GWELUTSHENA285. 066832S CST KAMUSOKA T. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIABUWA286. 071612N CST MAPAKO M. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MBEMBESI287. 076782H CST RICE R. FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP GWELUTSHENA288. 982258Z CST KACHUWAIRE T FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP JOTSHOLO289. 992809P CST GONZO T. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP GWELUTSHENA290. 993562H CST KOLI P. FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP JAMBEZI291. 058840F CST MUZVONDIWA B.C. FROM ICT FAIRBRIDGE TO ZRP INSUZA292. 988173A CST MAGOMBEYI A. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP KENELWORNTH POST293. 071051D CST MAZIVA E. FROM HARARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP JAMBEZI294. 05822H CST MAFO T. FROM MAZOWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP INSUZA295. 073878B CST NYAPANZA A. FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP TSHOLOTSHO296. 063243Q CST JACOB FROM MUTARE TRAFFIC TO ZRP NKAYI297. 078268Y CST TSHUMA S. FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP NYAMANDLOVU298. 086179J CST MAPONGA P. FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP INSUZA299. 990557R CST MOYO S. FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP BINGA300. 985831N CST MAKANGARA FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP KENELWORTH POST301. 067332L CST BOTE A. FROM BULILIMAMANGWE DISTRICT TO ZRP KAZUNGULA302. 065356N CST MUPARURI P. FROM BULILIMAMANGWE DISTRICT TO ZRP JOTSHOLO303. 990096Q CST MUZONDO M. FROM BULILIMAMANGWE DISTRICT TO ZRP TSHOLOTSHO304. 992661D CST MATAMBAMADZO L. FROM GWANDA TRAFFIC TO ZRP KAMATIVI305. 087101Z CST DUBE T. FROM GWANDA TRAFFIC TO ZRP LUSULU306. 056248N CST MUPINDWA L. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIABUWA307. 989607J CST MUHLA C. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP BINGA308. 058009C CST SIGAUKE FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP LUPANE309. 060578Y CST MACHOTE B. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP LUSULU310. 062435N CST TARUSENGA S. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP DETE311. 075300X CST MABASA M. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP HWANGE312. 080610T CST SIBANAKAZI P. FROM NKULUMANI TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIGANDA POST313. 992308V CST RUFU FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP LUPANE314. 070932Z CST SHUNGWA FROM ZRP SAURCETOWN TO ZRP JOTSHOLO315. 075899Y CST MUTASA B. FROM ZRP MZILIKAZI TO ZRP BINGA316. 065912S CST MUGADZIKWA FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP LUSULU317. 081924X CST MUSIKAMBESA S. FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP KAMATIVI318. 061502Z CST MAWERE T FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO SIACHILABA POST319. 071865N CST MAWERE T FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP HWANGE320. 071544P CST NCUBE D. FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP LUPANE321. 062783R CST MADZOKERE J. FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIBANKWAZI POST322. 990115L CST MAGOBO K. FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP DETE323. 986633B CST MAGARAMOMBE F. FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP KAMATIVI324. 982284N SGT MUKONDWA D. FROM MVURWI TRAFFIC TO ZRP NYAMANDLOVU325. 065442G CST ROMO R. FROM BINDURA TRAFFIC TO ZRP HWANGE326. 077582C CST HAPAZARI FROM MAZOWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP HWANGE327. 996800C CST NKOMO FROM CENTENARY TRAFFIC TO ZRP DETE328. 064453G CST SITHOLE FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIGANDA POST329. 066998Y CST MUCHANYAREI FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIACHILABA POST330. 087281V CST MOTO FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP JAMBEZI331. 056076P CST SHONHIWA FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP KENELWONTH POST332. 076389F CST ZIDUCHE S. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIYACHILABA POST333. 066931A CST KANETA A. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIGANDA POST334. 062728G CST HARUPERI T. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP JOTSHOLO335. 986866S CST GOSHOMI P. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP JAMBEZI336. 064055Z CST TENGA C. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP KAMATIVI337. 064863C CST JOHN M. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP DETE338. 065437B CST MUPATSI A. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIYABUWA339. 066957Q CST MANDIZVIDZA W. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIYACHILABA POST340. 067072D CST CHATAMBARARA S. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP NKAYI341. 071328E CST MATAVA T. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP NKAYI342. 996445R CST MURINGANI S. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP NKAYI343. 987520Q CST MANGWIRO M. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP JAMBEZI344. 994226E CST CHIGUMA G. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP JOTSHOLO345. 987624D CST MADHINI N. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP TSHOLOTSHO346. 062144K CST CHURU R. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP BINGA347. 987114Z CST SHUMBA C. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP KAMATIVI348. 986868G CST MAMBASI F. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIACHILABA349. 987624D CST BUNDIKO E. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP JOTSHOLO350. 061008M CST NYAMAZANA F.P. FROM SIERRA TROOP TO ZRP TSHOLOTSHO351. 076531K CST MUSHATI W. FROM SIERRA TROOP TO ZRP JOTSHOLO352. 064186R CST DARANGWA E. FROM CHANGADZI ARMOURY TO ZRP DETE353. 082972L CST KASAGA E. FROM TANGO TROOP TO ZRP NYAMANDLOVU354. 080907D CST TAKAWIRA W. FROM LIMA TROOP TO ZRP SIACHILABA POST355. 058852T CST MACHEMEDZE FROM ROMEO TROOP TO ZRP SIGANDA POSTDEPOTJUNIOR OFFICER356. 044578D INSP CHIGOME T FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO DEPOT AS PCRLOBULAWAYO PROVINCESENIOR OFFICERS357. C/SUPT DENGU F.L. FROM BULAWAYO METROPOLITAN TRAFFIC TO BULAWAYO CENTRAL AS OC358. C/SUPT DUBE M. FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TO BULAWAYO METROPOLITAN TRAFFIC AS OC359. SUPT MARONGWE T. FROM CONSEC UNIT 1 TO BULAWAYO PHQ AS SUPT CONSEC UNIT 4JUNIOR OFFICERS360. 980956F C/INSP MATSHEZA FROM NKULUMANE TO BULAWAYO TRAFFIC WEST AS OIC361. 039375L C/INSP DHLAMINI FROM NKULUMANE TRAFFIC TO SAUERSTOWN AS OIC362. 041971V C/INSP MUDZEMBA FROM BULAWAYO TRAFFIC WEST TO BULAWAYO PHQ AS PROVINCIAL QUARTERMASTER363. 030358X C/INSP HALAHALA FROM BULAWAYO PHQ TO NKULUMANE AS OIC364. 044026D C/INSP MUZOMBI FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO MZILIKAZI AS OIC365. 039563C C/INSP TSHUMA FROM MZILIKAZI TO BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC AS OIC366. 041004X C/INSP SIBANDA FROM SAUERSTOWN TO NKULUMANE TRAFFIC AS OIC367. 039058D INSP CHIGWANDE S FROM HARARE TRAFFIC TO QUEENSPARK AS OIC368. 052710S INSP MUFANDAEDZA M. FROM GWERU CENTRAL TO BULAWAYO CENTRAL AS OIC RELIEF 3369. 041730H INSP MOYO C FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO WEST COMMONAGE AS OIC ADMIN370. 951045T INSP CHINAMONYA M FROM MAT NORTH PHQ TO BULAWAYO PHQ AS DEPUTY PROVINCIAL CHAPLAIN371. 051605R INSP TAKARUZA T FROM ENTUMBANE TO BULAWAYO PHQ AS SECOND IN CHARGE OPERATIONS372. 980939M INSP MHLANGA S FROM BULAWAYO OPERATIONS TO ENTUMBANE AS OIC CRIME373. 981024E INSP MANYARA FROM NKULUMANE TO BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC374. 030883S INSP NDLOVU G FROM HARARE CBD TRAFFIC TO BULAWAYO CENTRAL AS OIC CHARGE OFFICE375. 052722F INSP KUDANGA FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO BULAWAYO CENTRAL376. 047422V INSP MASUKU JS FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TO BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC377. 982663L INSP MUBWERE FROM BULAWAYO TRAFFIC WEST TO WEST COMMONAGE AS OIC OPERATIONS378. 981464R INSP GARIKAYI FROM WEST COMMONAGE TO BULAWAYO TRAFFIC WEST AS OIC OPERATIONS379. 044869V INSP MATARUTSE FROM GWANDA TRAFFIC TO BULAWAYO ORDINANCE STORES AS OICASSISTANT INSPECTORS AND BELOW380. 048336N A/INSP BOTSA G. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO BULAWAYO METROPOLITAN TRAFFIC AS ACCIDENT EVALUATORMATABELELAND SOUTH PROVINCEJUNIOR OFFICERS381. 052718M INSP MANDIPAZA FROM GWANDA URBAN TO GWANDA TRAFFIC AS OIC382. 042000P INSP SIZIBA S. FROM ZRP QUEENSPARK TO MAT SOUTH PHQ AS OIC OPERATIONS383. 042994G INSP BAYANA FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TO PLUMTREE AS OIC ADMIN384. 045002P INSP NGANDINI N. FROM HATFIELD TRAFFIC TO ESIGODINI AS OIC385. 042505A INSP MATHUTHU FROM GUYU TO BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC AS OIC386. 044861L INSP DUBE P FROM KARIBA TRAFFIC TO MPOENGS AS OIC387. 037759R INSP MOYO FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO GUYU AS OIC388. 981468M INSP NDEBELE FROM PLUMTREE TO PLUMTREE TRAFFIC AS OIC389. 041415Q INSP TAKAEDZA FROM PLUMTREE TRAFFIC TO PLUMTREE AS OIC390. 043099W INSP BHARIBHARI FROM WEST COMMONAGE TO GWANDA URBAN AS OIC CRIMEASSISTANT INSPECTORS AND BELOW391. 982617L A/INSP SHORIWA C. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIPEPA392. 983445L A/INSP CHIKARAKARA H. FROM ICT FAIRBRIDGE TO ZRP SUN YAT SEN393. 048248S S/MJR NYEVE T. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MPOENGS394. 060350X S/SGT KABAIRA C. FROM CHANGADZI CANTEEN TO ZRP GUYU395. 048036M SGT MUPUNDUMANI D. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP GWANDA URBAN396. 047869F SGT CHIMBAZAZA A. FROM UNIT POLICE CHANGADZI TO ZRP FORT RIXON397. 05277Q7 SGT SHABA D. FROM GWANDA TRAFFIC TO ZRP ESIGODINI398. 061910S SGT SITHOLE M. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP PANDAMATENGA POST399. 063930N SGT WILSON T. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP FILABUSI400. 042789W SGT MANDIZHA FROM ZRP SAURCETOWN TO ZRP GWANDA URBAN401. 054485X SGT MATINDIKE J. FROM GWANDA TRAFFIC TO ZRP MPOENGS402. 050568P SGT MUSHORIWA L. FROM CHARLIE TROOP TO ZRP MAITENGWE POST403. 066934D D/CONSTABLE MUJURU FROM CID PLUMTREE TO PLUMTREE (DUB)404. 056226P D/CONSTABLE MANYIKA FROM CID PLUMTREE TO FIGTREE (DUB)405. 063877F CST MANJOVA T. FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP PANDAMATENGA POST406. 076352Q CST CHITIYO R. FROM HARARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP FIGTREE407. 991197M CST DHLIWAYO S. FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP ESIGODINI408. 066391N CST BHAGU T. FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP COLEEN BAWN409. 066979C CST CHIMBOORA F. FROM BULILIMAMANGWE DISTRICT TO ZRP PANDAMATENGA410. 993417A CST SHONHIWA FROM BULILIMAMANGWE DISTRICT TO ZRP COLEEN BAWN411. 985588Q CST NYONI S. FROM BULILIMAMANGWE DISTRICT TO ZRP FILABUSI412. 067807C CST CHIKWINHO V. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP PANDAMATENGA POST413. 066591F CST MUNYENGEDZI F. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHITULIPASI414. 991068X CST NCUBE G. FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHITULIPASI415. 068735X CST MAKWENYERE FROM ZRP SAURCETOWN TO ZRP GWAYI POST416. 047351S CST CHIWAWA FROM ZRP QUEENSPARK TO ZRP MAYOBODO417. 055122P CST MUPXETEDZI T. FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIPEPA418. 064992S CST MADZIMURE R. FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAYOBODO419. 085716T CST MUZA FROM LUPANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP GWANDA URBAN420. 075355K CST VUTSVENE FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP PANDAMATENGA POST421. 061404S CST NZUWA FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP ESIGODINI422. 077590L CST MUCHABAIWA FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP GWAYI POST423. 087174D CST MUDIMBA FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP SIPEPA424. 067988K CST BONDE T. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP PLUMTREE425. 988142R CST NDLOVU M. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP FIGTREE426. 058782S CST BHASERA P. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP PANDAMATENGA427. 984463S CST MUNEMO R. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP TULI428. 087025R CST BANGU I. FROM TANGO TROOP TO ZRP GWANDA URBAN429. 990245C CST GOZHO P. FROM BULILIMAMANGWE DISTRICT TO ZRP CHITULIPASI430. 078286S CST SHERENI R. FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP GWANDA URBANHARARE PROVINCESENIOR OFFICERS431. C/SUPT WASARA P. FROM PGHQ ADMIN TO HARARE TRAFFIC DHQ AS OC432. SUPT MKANDLA F. FROM NKAYI DHQ TO HARARE TRAFFIC DHQ AS SUPT ADMIN AND CRIME433. SUPT SIBANDA S.N. FROM NKAYI DHQ TO HARARE TRAFFIC DHQ AS SUPT OPERATIONS434. SUPT CHABATA L. FROM MUTARE RURAL DHQ TO HARARE TRAFFIC DHQ AS SUPT CBD TRAFFICJUNIOR OFFICERS435. 042106R C/INSP MUDZINGWA FROM CHIWARIDZO TO SOUTHERTON TRAFFIC AS OIC436. 041999A C/INSP SANIDA FROM RUSAPE URBAN TO HARARE TRAFFIC AS OIC437. 981777Y C/INSP ZULU F FROM HARARE CENTRAL PEC 3 TO MBARE TRAFFIC AS OIC438. 047643K C/INSP MATSHILELE R FROM SOUTHERTON TRAFFIC TO HARARE CENTRAL PEC 3 AS OIC439. 041977B C/INSP NZOMBE FROM CHIVI TO CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC AS OIC440. 046470K C/INSP KUYERI D FROM GWERU CENTRAL TO HARARE CBD TRAFFIC AS OIC441. 981261M C/INSP CHAKACHA F FROM WEDZA TO MABVUKU TRAFFIC AS OIC442. 981413C C/INSP TINARWO FROM PGHQ INTERNAL INVESTIGATIONS TO DZIVARASEKWA AS OIC443. 981512K C/INSP TSHUMA S. FROM GWANDA URBAN TO HARARE SOUTH CPU AS OIC444. 052288J INSP KAMUTANHO TO REMAIN DZIVARASEKWA AS OIC CRIME445. 046904G INSP CHIMUNGWE T FROM MAMINA TO HARARE TRAFFIC AS OIC ADMIN446. 981892Y INSP MARIMO B FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO HARARE PHQ CAMPS AND HOSTELS AS OIC ADMIN447. 033983M INSP NAISERI FROM HARARE CAMPS TO HIGHFIELDS NEW CAMP AS OIC448. 982445Z INSP DZUMBUNU T FROM MABVUKU TRAFFIC TO HARARE CENTRAL INVESTIGATIONS AS OIC PROPERTY AND GENERAL449. 980722B INSP TEMBO MR FROM SOUTHERTON TRAFFIC TO MACHIPISA AS OIC OPERATIONS450. 981153V INSP VIRIMAI FROM PGHQ INTERNAL INVESTIGATIONS TO AVONDALE TRAFFIC AS OIC451. 045285X INSP CHIKOZHO W FROM MUREWA TO MABVUKU TRAFFIC AS OIC CRIME AND OPERATIONS452. 045242A INSP CHIGUMBURA S FROM ESIGODINI TO WARREN PARK TRAFFIC AS OIC453. 049285V INSP CHOGA O FROM NYAZURA TO HARARE TRAFFIC AS OIC CRIME454. 050219F INSP NDOU J FROM MASHONALAND WEST PHQ TO CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC AS OIC CRIME455. 048101H INSP MUTEMBEDZA FROM SIAKOBVU TO CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC AS OIC OPERATIONS456. 980538C INSP HOVE FH FROM GWERU RURAL TO HARARE CBD TRAFFIC AS OIC SECTOR ‘C'457. 059720M INSP MABVUMBA B FROM DANGAMVURA TO HARARE CBD TRAFFIC AS OIC SECTOR ‘A'458. 039552Q INSP TAGARA L FROM HARARE CENTRAL TO HARARE CBD TRAFFIC AS OIC SECTOR ‘B'459. 050468F INSP SIAMPONGO S FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TO HARARE CBD TRAFFIC AS OIC SECTOR ‘D'460. 983068B INSP SAMURIWO E FROM NORTON URBAN TO HARARE TRAFFIC AS OIC OPERATIONS461. 047782L INSP MUGWENHI A FROM MADZIWA TO HATFIELD TRAFFIC AS OIC462. 046119D INSP MWISAI G. FROM PGHQ INTERNAL INVESTIGATIONS TO MBARE TRAFFIC AS OIC CRIME AND OPERATIONS463. 046575A INSP MUCHAIRI E. FROM PGHQ INTERNAL INVESTIGATIONS TO MBARE TRAFFIC AS OIC ADMIN464. 982598Q INSP MABUYAWA J. FROM CHIREDZI TO SOUTHERTON TRAFFIC AS OIC ADMIN465. 041218B INSP MUSAKWA H.C. FROM HARARE CENTRAL TO CRANBORNE CAMPS AND HOSTELS SATELLITE STATION AS OIC466. 981685Y INSP CHABIKA S FROM CHOMBIRA TO HARARE CENTRAL PEC 1 AS OIC ADMINISTRATION467. 047141P INSP GWAZE FROM DEPOT TO HARARE CENTRAL PEC 3 AS OIC OPERATIONSASSISTANT INSPECTORS AND BELOW468. 048104L A/INSP NYAGONA C FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO SOUTHERTON AS PSIO469. 040907N A/INSP CHATUMBA S FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]470. 055092G A/INSP GWATIDZO A FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]471. 049968M A/INSP CHAKANZA L FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]472. 984767Y A/INSP MUHONDE C FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]473. 114437M A/INSP MATARA L FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]474. 057899H A/INSP PHIRI S FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]475. 045000M A/INSP NENGWEKURU W FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]476. 056263E A/INSP MANDAZA E FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]477. 051451Z A/INSP MUKANANGANA L FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]478. 050796M A/INSP MUDZINGWA M FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]479. 046876B A/INSP MUSENGEZI P FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]480. 983339W A/INSP MURIMA G FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]481. 040130T A/INSP VHENDEKETE FROM GOKWE TO HARARE CENTRAL PEC 3482. 046621Z S/M MUZIVIGWA FROM MAYO TO ZRP SOUTHERTON483. 050106M SGT MAROZVA H FROM HWANGE DHQ TO GLEN VIEW484. 050125H S/MJR MUTSVERE M FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]485. 982549M SGT MARONDEDZE S FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]486. 986492Y SGT GEDE W FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]487. 048824T SGT GOVERE TR FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]488. 078680W SGT MOMBE PL FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]489. 043983G SGT NYEGWETA W FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]490. 049725Y SGT MPALA C FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]491. 062252P SGT MAONEKE S FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]492. 077090S SGT PFUMVUTI L FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]493. 062278S SGT TARWIRANA E FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]494. 055450W SGT CHIRINHE T FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]495. 063538M SGT KAHOTO C FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]496. 040906M SGT CHAPARIKA C FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]497. 055049K SGT MANGWIRO FROM SIAKOBVU TO DZIVARASEKWA498. 984462R SGT MUDEMBO S FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]499. 067613R SGT CHICHIDZA FROM PGHQ ADMIN TO MACHIPISA500. 985560K SGT MANYERE N FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]501. 988415N SGT MAKWARA S FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]502. 048002A SGT KANDONDA B FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO STODART POLICE INTELLIGENCE503. 983621C SGT MATONHODZE R FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]504. 068009X D/CONSTABLE MARUFU FROM CID VTS HARARE TO MILTON PARK (DUB)505. 065164E D/CONSTABLE NETA FROM CID VTS HARARE TO KUWADZANA (DUB)506. 985662W D/CONSTABLE SANDE FROM CID VTS HARARE TO MARIMBA (DUB)507. 073580C D/CONSTABLE MAKANDWA FROM CID VTS HARARE TO MBARE (DUB)508. 060488J CST ZINYENGE J FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]509. 068720V CST GWASHA H FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]510. 059351L CST CHITSATSO L FROM DETE TO MACHIPISA511. 062219D CST MILLION R FROM CHOMBIRA TO ST MARYS512. 984446Z CST RUGOHO M FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]513. 070241Y CST GWANYA F FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]514. 071009H CST CHINODA T FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]515. 990196Z CST NOTI S FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]516. 991028D CST WURAYAYI H FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]517. 990271F CST MUCHINI O FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]518. 985863P CST BETERA K FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]519. 063717G CST NGIRAZI D FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]520. 986802K CST CHAKOMBERA A FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]521. 068362F CST MAPFUMO KT FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]522. 994283R CST SIBANDA S FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]523. 056429K CST MADEKUROZVA N FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]524. 990194X CST MUSIIWA P FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]525. 992831N CST MAGARA L FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]526. 992367J CST CHITSIKE R FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]527. 070832Q CST TAKAENDESA N FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]528. 058320Q CST CHIBATAMOTO G FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]529. 990264Y CST HUNGWA T FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]530. 074450Y CST MUPUKUTA TA FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]531. 070825H CST CHESANI T FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]532. 986926V CST ZUKA V FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]533. 061130V CST NYABVURE U FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO HARARE PROVINCE [PROPOL TO POST]534. 0433522F CST BODI V FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO BORROWDALE POLICE INTELLEGENCE535. 990098S CST NGORIMA E FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC TO ZENGEZA POLICE INTELLIGENCEMASVINGO PROVINCESENIOR OFFICER536. C/SUPT CHIKUMA G. FROM HARARE TRAFFIC TO MASVINGO PHQ AS OC CAMPS AND HOSTELSJUNIOR OFFICERS537. 981078N C/INSP CHIPFAKACHA E FROM MASVINGO PHQ TO MASVINGO TRAFFIC AS OIC538. 048781K C/INSP KUGARA M FROM MBARE TRAFFIC TO CHIVI AS OIC539. 981904L C/INSP TAKAWIRA FROM KWEKWE RURAL TO MASVINGO PHQ AS OIC CAMPS AND HOSTELS540. 113633N INSP KWENDA V FROM MKWASINE TO CHIREDZI TRAFFIC AS OIC541. 052833B INSP MWEMBE FROM PGHQ INTERNAL INVESTIGATIONS TO MKWASINE AS OIC542. 047325P INSP MUYAMBO C FROM GUTU TO GUTU TRAFFIC AS OIC543. 046146Q INSP MAHEMBE T FROM HARARE CBD TRAFFIC TO CHIREDZI AS OIC OPERATIONS544. 050933L INSP CHIFAMBA C FROM GUTU TRAFFIC TO GUTU AS OIC OPERATIONS545. 041264B INSP MUTSINDIKWA A FROM MASVINGO PHQ TO MASVINGO CENTRAL AS OIC CRIME546. 052913N INSP MANJONJO M FROM MASVINGO TRAFFIC TO MASVINGO PHQ AS OIC OPERATIONS547. 045031W INSP CHIRAMBIWA FROM RUSAPE TRAFFIC TO CHIVI AS OIC CRIME548. 045637E INSP MAKOFI P FROM MASVINGO TRAFFIC TO MASVINGO RURAL AS OIC CRIME549. 983557H INSP MOYO V FROM MASVINGO RURAL TO MASVINGO TRAFFIC AS SECOND IN CHARGE550. 042037W INSP MUTEMA S FROM MASVINGO PHQ TO MASVINGO RURAL AS OIC ADMINISTRATIONASSISTANT INSPECTORS AND BELOW551. 042652K A/INSP CHIVESE C. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP GUTU552. 049279N A/INSP VETERAI S.V. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP BHASERA553. 981114L D/A/INSPECTOR CHIGARISO FROM CIU MASVINGO TO CHIKATO (DUB)554. 981666N A/INSP MAPHOSA J FROM BULAWAYO TRAFFIC WEST TO ZRP CHIKATO555. 981744M A/INSP MANGENA FROM ZRP QUEENSPARK TO ZRP CHATSWORTH556. 981650K A/INSP MAGAYA N. FROM CHIREDZI TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIVI557. 983412A A/INSP GWARA F. FROM CHIREDZI TRAFFIC TO ZRP BIKITA558. 981216N A/INSP MOYO S. FROM MASVINGO TRAFFIC TO ZRP NDALI559. 046885Z A/INSP CHIDHAKWA J. FROM GUTU TRAFFIC TO ZRP ZAKA560. 049309W A/INSP MARUTHLA B. FROM GUTU TRAFFIC ZRP MASVINGO RURAL561. 050255Z A/INSP MTETWA FROM CHIREDZI TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIKOMBEDZI562. 054085M SGT CHANZA B. FROM BULILIMAMANGWE DISTRICT TO ZRP BIKITA563. 057659X SGT MUSHONGA FROM ZRP DONNINGTON TO ZRP MASHOKO564. 050383N SGT SIBINDI C. FROM CHANGADZI CAMP CLINIC TO ZRP GEZANI POST565. 061000D SGT MOYO A. FROM SIERRA TROOP TO ZRP CHAMBUTA POST566. 981865E SGT CHIMWALA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MKWASINE567. 059430X SGT MURONDOTI B. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MASHOKO568. 983310P SGT GOMBAHARI B. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MASHAVA569. 052121G SGT NSINGO P. FROM NKULUMANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MASHAVA570. 068070N D/CONSTABLE MADZIRO N. FROM CID GUTU TO BHASERA (DUB)571. 074475A D/CONSTABLE SINGIZI FROM CID GUTU TO CHATSWORTH (DUB)572. 984560Y D/CONSTABLE MAGUTA FROM CID MASVINGO TO RUJEKO (DUB)573. 063970P D/CONSTABLE CHIGADURO FROM CID MASVINGO TO CHIKATO (DUB)574. 058645T D/CONSTABLE MAPAYA FROM CID MASVINGO TO MASVINGO RURAL (DUB)575. 060962M D/CONSTABLE PHIRI FROM CID MASHAVA TO MASVINGO CENTRAL (DUB)576. 068520C D/CONSTABLE MARUVA FROM CID MASHAVA TO CHIVI (DUB)577. 067031J CST MATINGO FROM ZRP SAURCETOWN TO ZRP NGUNDU578. 076205G CST MAGOGO R. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MASHAVA579. 083340L CST TAPFUMA FROM LUPANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP TRIANGLE580. 987143T CST MUKANGANWI V. FROM BULILIMAMANGWE DISTRICT TO ZRP CHIKOMBEDZI581. 071872W CST SHAVA FROM MAZOWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUTENGA582. 066795C CST HUKU W. FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIREDZI583. 061513L CST CHAHUVA FROM CENTENARY TRAFFIC TO ZRP NGUNDU584. 079834A CST TAPOKA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUCHAKATA585. 992597J CST MAJAHANYA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MASHOKO586. 992995J CST CHATAMBARARA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIREDZI587. 993023X CST MAKWARIMBA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP ZAKA588. 993247Q CST RUNOZIVEI FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP BIKITA589. 061232F CST NYERENYERE W. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP NDALI590. 989622A CST KURINZIRWA B. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHATSWORTHS591. 075321Y CST CHIFAMBA O. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MASHOKO592. 990273H CST MUNDEGUMA R. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MKWASINE593. 060359G CST MUSARURWA T. FROM CHANGADZI ARMOURY TO ZRP MUCHAKATA594. 061850C CST CHIRWA B. FROM CHANGADZI CANTEEN TO ZRP TRIANGLE595. 085385J CST ZVIZVENI N. FROM TANGO TROOP TO ZRP MWENEZI596. 070645M CST KAMBA G. FROM ICT FAIRBRIDGE TO ZRP NDALI597. 073440A CST MUUNZORA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP BHASERA598. 076715K CST KASIMA FROM JOTSHOLO TO MASHAVA599. 986441S CST MADHOMBIRO E. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUJEKO600. 066976Z CST BVUNDURA FROM MAZOWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MWENEZI601. 065661V CST MAKUNA M. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIKOMBEDZI602. 986436M CST CHIKOMBE L. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MASHOKO603. 063672H CST MWOYOSVI B. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MKWASINE604. 070370N CST KECHI C. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP BHASERA605. 990537V CST MVUWU C. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MASHOKO606. 992915E CST MOYO P. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP ZAKA607. 083059F CST JOTAMU J. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP BIKITA608. 066451D CST CHIHABU P.D. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP GUTU609. 985486E SGT NCUBE C. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIREDZI610. 062808V CST MUTILA FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC ZRP TO NDALIMIDLANDS PROVINCEJUNIOR OFFICERS611. 042328H C/INSP MUDODO W FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO KWEKWE RURAL AS OIC612. 044728R C/INSP MOYO R FROM MABVUKU TRAFFIC TO GWERU CENTRAL AS OIC613. 981211H C/INSP GUVAVA FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC TO ZHOMBE AS OIC614. 042263A C/INSP SABAU J FROM ZHOMBE TO GWERU TRAFFIC AS OIC615. 031467C C/INSP ZISENGWE FROM MIDLANDS PASTU TO MIDLANDS PHQ PROJECTS AS OIC616. 044581G INSP DENHERE S FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO BUCHWA AS OIC ADMIN617. 045262X INSP SAIZI FROM AMAVENI TO KWEKWE TRAFFIC AS OIC618. 046519N INSP MUKWAMBO S. FROM MIDLANDS CAMPS AND HOSTELS TO GWERU CENTRAL PEC 3619. 046412X INSP MUNYONGA N FROM AVONDALE TRAFFIC TO GWERU RURAL AS OIC ADMIN620. 053948N INSP MAUKAZUVA FROM NEMBUDZIYA TO AMAVENI AS OIC621. 983473R INSP MARIGA FROM ZVISHAVANE TO ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC AS OIC622. 044346B INSP MANDAZA FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO MKOBA AS OIC623. 039325T INSP ZENGEYA FROM PLUMTREE TO MIDLANDS PHQ AS OIC CAMPS AND HOSTELS624. 980517M INSP GOREMUSANDU FROM MKOBA TO GWERU TRAFFIC AS OIC ADMIN625. 045876P INSP NHUNZWI FROM GOKWE TO GOKWE TRAFFIC AS OIC626. 044993A INSP JULIUS FROM GOKWE TRAFFIC TO NEMBUDZIYA AS OIC OPERATIONS627. 039488M INSP MUSONZA FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO KWEKWE CENTRAL AS OIC OPERATIONS628. 044860K INSP YULE K FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO GWERU CENTRAL AS OIC OPERATIONS629. 058192B INSP ZVINYA P FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO GOKWE AS OIC OPERATIONSASSISTANT INSPECTORS AND BELOW630. 051236Q A/INSP MAPERA FROM MASVINGO TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHARANDURA631. 055458E A/INSP MBEWE FROM BHASERA TO ZHOMBE632. 985295X A/INSP DZINGAI FROM CHIREDZI TRAFFIC TO ZRP SILOBELA633. 983198S A/INSP ZVIDZAYI FROM MASVINGO TRAFFIC TO ZRP MABOLENI634. 057256 D/A/INPSECTOR MATSA FROM CID GWERU TO SENGA (DUB)635. 983329K D/A/INSPECTOR MUSARAPASI FROM CID LAW & ORDER GWERU TO NEHANDA (DUB)636. 042592V A/INSP DZVENE S. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP MANOTI637. 049242Y A/INSP CHIPOERA A. FROM GUTU TRAFFIC TO ZRP MBIZO638. 980373X S/MJR DUBE S FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MANOTI639. 984969S SGT MARAMBIRE S. FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MANOTI640. 985854R SGT MUGWAGWA T. FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP NEMBUDZIYA641. 050483X SGT KATAKWALA T. FROM HQ TROOP TO ZRP LALAPANSI642. 050108S SGT MWALE FROM CHANGADZI HQ TROOP TO ZRP SILOBELA643. 048925D SGT FANIZO F. FROM BINDURA TRAFFIC TO ZRP NEMBUDZIYA644. 059943E SGT DOMBO F. FROM FAIRBRIDGE PUC TO ZRP MATAGA645. 055597F SGT DENENGA FROM VICTOR TROOP TO ZRP ZHOMBE646. 077243J D/CONSTABLE MWANZA FROM CID GWERU TO GWERU RURAL (DUB)647. 046303D D/CONSTABLE MUDHUMBU FROM CID ZVISHAVANE TO MBERENGWA (DUB)648. 060370T CST MUREFU S. FROM FAIRBRIDGE CAMPS AND HOSTELS TO ZRP MABOLENI649. 986474D CST TUMBO E. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO GWERU CENTRAL650. 988188R CST MATANDIRE P. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MATAGA651. 077139W CST CHITENGU T. FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP MBERENGWA652. 079819J CST DZENGA R. FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP GOKWE653. 067594W CST CHITATE B. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP GOKWE654. 072793X CST NCUBE T. FROM GOLF TROOP TO ZRP SHURUGWI655. 065381Q CST SIMANGO H. FROM SIERRA TROOP TO ZRP MVUMA656. 076442N CST MHLANGA P. FROM SIERRA TROOP TO ZRP CHARANDURA657. 085851Q CST GWATIRERA R. FROM SIERRA TROOP TO ZRP GWERU RURAL658. 062140S CST TAPERA M.M. FROM CHANGADZI CANTEEN TO ZRP MUTAPA659. 064184P CST CHIGWEDERE H.T. FROM CHANGADZI CONSEC TO ZRP SENGA660. 074846D CST MUTANGA S. FROM FORMED POLICE UNIT TO ZRP GWERU CENTRAL661. 076564W CST KAMBARAMI B. FROM FORMED POLICE UNIT TO ZRP MABOLENI662. 061178X CST CHIRONGOMA S. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC TO ZRP AMAVENI663. 075322W CST CHIAMBURE FROM GWANDA TRAFFIC TO ZRP NEHANDA664. 060505Q CST RUKUNI S. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP SENGA665. 076174L CST CHITOTOMBE V. FROM BEITBRIDGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP LALAPANSIMASHONALAND EAST PROVINCESENIOR OFFICERS666. SUPT MASUKA F. FROM CONSEC TO MUREWA DHQ AS SUPT ADMINISTRATION667. SUPT GORERAZA S. TO REMAIN MUREWA DHQ AS SUPT CRIME668. SUPT CHIRISERI A.K. TO REMAIN MUREWA DHQ AS SUPT OPERATIONSJUNIOR OFFICERS669. 113861L C/INSP CHIGEDE E FROM MARONDERA TRAFFIC TO CHINAMHORA AS OIC670. 040601T C/INSP DODZO B FROM HARARE CBD TRAFFIC TO WEDZA AS OIC671. 981136T C/INSPTENDAI V FROM CHINAMHORA TO MARONDERA TRAFFIC AS OIC672. 052451L INSP KAWOCHA FROM MASH EAST PHQ TO MUREWA TRAFFIC AS OIC673. 053647L INSP MWONZORA B FROM MARONDERA CENTRAL TO MARONDERA TRAFFIC AS OIC ADMINISTRATION674. 045924R INSP CHAREDZERA T FROM HARARE TRAFFIC TO MUREWA AS OIC CRIME675. 983041X INSP MUCHADEHAMA B FROM CHIVHU TO CHIVHU TRAFFIC AS OIC676. 047264Y INSP SHAYANEWAKO F FROM MARONDERA TRAFFIC TO MARONDERA CENTRAL AS OIC CRIME677. 049525F INSP MAWANDA J FROM MUREWA TRAFFIC TO CHINAMHORA AS OIC CRIME678. 044548W INSP MUSIIWA R FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO CHIVHU AS OIC ADMINISTRATION679. 981529D INSP MUTEERA E FROM CHINAMHORA TO DEMA AS OIC CRIME680. 981201X INSP JAMU E FROM HARARE TRAFFIC TO DEMA AS OIC OPERATIONS681. 046154R INSP JOKONYA TO REMAIN CHINAMHORA AS OIC ADMINASSISTANT INSPECTORS AND BELOW682. 050460S A/INSP CHEHWARI J. FROM ICT FAIRBRIDGE TO ZRP MASASA683. 047494Y SGT ZHAKATA FROM ZRP DONNINGTON TO ZRP HWEDZA684. 050080J SGT MARIMBA B. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP NYAMAPANDA685. 983951L SGT MUTEMA E. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC DHQ TO ZRP MARONDERA CENTRAL686. 050805X SGT NANA N. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUREHWA687. 985661N SGT MANGUNDU V. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTAWATAWA688. 983874C SGT MUSHAYAVANHU T. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTOKO689. 065045E D/SERGEANT TSANDUKWA E. FROM CID MUREWA TO MUTOKO (DUB)690. 055004L D/SERGEANT GADHI B.B. FROM CID MARONDERA TO DOMBOTOMBO (DUB)691. 994604Q D/SERGEANT GARAWAZIVA F. FROM CID MUREWA TO MUTAWATAWA (DUB)692. 072830A D/CONSTABLE MUSUNDA FROM CID MUREWA TO MUTAWATAWA (DUB)693. 989976K D/CONSTABLE CHAPUTSIRA FROM CID MUREWA TO JURU (DUB)694. 075887K D/CONSTABLE HIYA FROM CID MUREWA TO CHINAMHORA (DUB)695. 985219P D/CONSTABLE GANDASHANGA FROM CID MUREWA TO MUREWA (DUB)696. 986715Q D/CONSTABLE CHAPEYAMA B. FROM CID CHIVHU TO CHIVHU (DUB)697. 062068P D/CONSTABLE MAZHAMBE O. FROM CID CHIVHU TO FURTHERSTONE (DUB)698. 051392Q D/CONSTABLE MWAKANHENI T. FROM CID MARONDERA TO MARONDERA RURAL (DUB)699. 059630P D/CONSTABLE MAKUYANA D. FROM CID MARONDERA TO MARONDERA CENTRAL (DUB)700. 071893T D/CONSTABLE RUZIVE A. FROM CID MARONDERA TO MACHEKE (DUB)701. 076610W CST MARANGE P. FROM FORMED POLICE UNIT TO ZRP MAKOSA702. 070211Q D/CST MLAMBO FROM CID CHITUNGWIZA TO SADZA (DUB)703. 988966M CST MANDEYA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAKOSA704. 986641K CST MUSWERE FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP WEDZA705. 045684F CST TIBUGARE L. FROM VICTORIA FALLS TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUREWA706. 064267E CST BOROMA E. FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP JURU707. 985644B CST NAMATE J. FROM MUREHWA TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUTAWATAWA708. 063004G CST TATI C. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAKOSA709. 995012J CST NCUBE FROM CHIVI TO MAHUSEKWA710. 993685R CST MLILO P. FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP WEDZA711. 056780R CST BANDA B. FROM GWANDA TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHINAMHORA712. 064262Z CST TAKAWIRA T. FROM GWANDA TRAFFIC TO ZRP SADZA713. 067683S CST TARUPIWA T. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP FURTHERSTONE714. 062423A CST DUBE M. FROM GOKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP NYAMAPANDA715. 064403C CST MBOWA F. FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP BEATRICEMASHONALAND CENTRAL PROVINCESENIOR OFFICER716. SUPT NYAKATA E. FROM MT DARWIN TO MASH CENTRAL PHQ AS CPOJUNIOR OFFICERS717. 981366B C/INSP MUKUNZA P FROM HARARE TRAFFIC TO CHIWARIDZO AS OIC718. 052517H INSP MATANDARE FROM MAZOWE TRAFFIC TO MAZOWE AS OIC719. 042928K INSP VAMBE N FROM BINDURA TRAFFIC TO SHAMVA AS OIC ADMIN720. 052159T INSP MUKANGANWI FROM GURUVE DHQ TO MASH CENTRAL PHQ AS DEPUTY PROVINCIAL CHAPLAIN721. 044457X INSP MASEKO F FROM MAZOWE TO MAZOWE TRAFFIC AS OIC722. 983220R INSP CHAPANDUKA S FROM RUSHINGA TO MT DARWIN TRAFFIC AS OIC723. 043318J INSP KATIVHU FROM BINDURA TRAFFIC TO CHIWARIDZO AS OIC ADMIN724. 045142R INSP MTISI S FROM SHAMVA TO BINDURA TRAFFIC AS OIC725. 049517X INSP HODOBO B FROM MT DARWIN TRAFFIC TO RUSHINGA AS OIC CRIME726. 049256N INSP MUNYENGWA W FROM MVURWI TRAFFIC TO GURUVE AS OIC CRIME727. 042373G INSP WARAMBWA C FROM HARARE CBD TRAFFIC TO MADZIWA AS OIC728. 042912S INSP KAZEMBE M FROM GURUVE TO MVURWI TRAFFIC AS OICASSISTANT INSPECTORS AND BELOW729. 046079K A/INSP MUGUZA FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHOMBIRA730. 042561L A/INSP SIBANDA S FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MT DARWIN731. 985537K A/INSP DUBE N FROM BULAWAYO CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP GURUVE732. 983424N A/INSP LONGWE S. FROM GOKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP KANYEMBA733. 982862C A/INSP MAHUKU E. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MADZIWA734. 050406N A/INSP RUTANHIRA T FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIWARIDZO735. 058474R A/INSP CHIKONO G. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CENTENARY736. 042705S A/INSP MUTAMBO E. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP DOTITO737. 985919A A/INSP MUTAMBO E. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUSHUMBI POOLS738. 047536T S/MAJOR TADZIMIRWA FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP SHAMVA739. 060096W SGT MARADZAMUNDA FROM HARARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUSHUMBI POOLS740. 062439S SGT CHINYEMBA T. FROM HARARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUZARABANI741. 071493J SGT MOYO K. FROM HARARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP DOTITO742. 055836Q SGT NCUBE F. FROM MUTARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CENTENARY743. 068839Z SGT CHIUTSI FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP CONSESSION744. 986769Z SGT MATEREKE P. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUSHINGA745. 985002D SGT NYAMUKONDIWA P.M. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUKUMBURA746. 062764W SGT CHIRAYI FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUZARABANI747. 066120T SGT MUSAIDZA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAZOWE748. 058770E SGT MLAMBO FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUSHINGA749. 051230G D/CONSTABLE MANHINDI FROM CIU MT DARWIN TO MT DARWIN (DUB)750. 055283P D/CONSTABLE CHIWODZA FROM CID GURUVE TO GURUVE (DUB)751. 055447S D/CONSTABLE CHAENDA FROM CIU GURUVE TO MVURWI (DUB)752. 070295G D/CONSTABLE MUTANDAVARI FROM CID BINDURA TO CHIWARIDZO (DUB)753. 073843X D/CONSTABLE MUNONGI FROM CID BINDURA TO BINDURA URBAN (DUB)754. 983400M D/CONSTABLE CHIKOMBE FROM CID BINDURA TO BINDURA RURAL (DUB)755. 043965M SGT NDONGWE S. FROM WARREN PARK TRAFFIC TO ZRP GLENDALE756. 063023C CST MUSONI E. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MVURWI757. 080721P CST MANDIKISI FROM GUTU TO BINDURA CENTRAL758. 991143D CST DUNDURU E. FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUSHINGA759. CST CHIPANGO FROM SOUTHERTON TRAFFIC TO MVURWI760. 087409J CST DLIWAYO FROM LUPANE TRAFFIC TO MVURWI761. 070571G D/CST MATUBU FROM CID CHITUNGWIZA TO KANYEMBA (DUB)762. 072940G CST SITHOLE M. FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO CENTENARY763. 083199H CST TOPERESU M. FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP KANYEMBA764. 062293J CST MOYO B. MBEMBESI TRAFFIC ZRP MAZOWE765. 077049V CST MANYONGODE FROM MBEMBESI TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUZARABANI766. 996432C CST CHITAGU FROM MAZOWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP KANYEMBA767. 995390V CST CHINHO FROM LUPANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP GLENDALE768. 987055K CST CHIGARISO FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUZARABANI769. 084651K CST NYAHUMA FROM CHIVHU TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHOMBIRA770. 986209Q CST JUMBURU M. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CONCESSION771. 070928V CST MUTEMA T. CHIPINGE TRAFFIC ZRP MUKUMBURA772. 075325Z CST MACHARAGA P. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUSHUMBI POOLS773. 079654E CST MAKANGANISE FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC ZRP TO MUKUMBURA774. 071530Z CST CHITONHORA P. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUZARABANI775. 993019S CST MWINDE S. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO GURUVE776. 083254S CST ZHOU FROM MAZOWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP GURUVE777. 071007F CST MUTENGWA S. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUSHUMBI POOLS778. 070838Q CST DUTIRO T. FROM CHIPINGE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CONCESSION779. 986792Z CST MUPEMI R. FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP DOTITO780. 072487P CST SHUMBA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP GLENDALE781. 072705B CST TARWIREI FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP RUSHINGA782. 073164A CST MUKANDA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP SHAMVA783. 074173X CST MAFUNGA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CENTENARY784. 989106P CST LAVALA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUKUMBURA785. 989549W CST GUNDA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHOMBIRA786. 075154N CST MUBAIWA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHIWARIDZO787. 991115Y CST CHIFAMBA FROM RUSAPE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP BINDURA RURAL788. 062413P CST TEKESI T. FROM FORMED POLICE UNIT TO ZRP BINDURA RURAL789. 062842F CST CHAPO W. FROM CHIKURUBI HQ TROOP TO ZRP RUSHINGA790. 069918X CST CHINGWARU F. FROM OSCAR TROOP TO ZRP MADZIWA791. 070760B CST BAKO M. FROM PSTT TO ZRP CENTENARY792. 074890B CST MUCHAKA N. FROM CHUKURUBI HQ TROOP TO ZRP MUZARABANI793. 081854W CST BHERU F. FROM HOTEL TROOP TO ZRP MVURWI794. 087248J CST CHIBWE C. FROM CHITUNGWIZA TRAFFIC TO ZRP CONCESSION795. CST MAFURATIDZE FROM HARARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP DOTITO796. 076511W CST PHIRI A. FROM HARARE CENTRAL TRAFFIC TO ZRP MUKUMBURA797. 988606W CST CHAPARIKA FROM SOUTHERTON TRAFFIC TO ZRP MT DARWIN798. 986157Y CST MATARE C. FROM GWERU TRAFFIC DHQ TO ZRP MUKUMBURA799. 986454H CST SVAVISAI L. FROM KWEKWE TRAFFIC TO ZRP CHOMBIRA800. 065445K CST CHIMUZA P. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MT DARWIN801. 987669C CST NYAJENA V. FROM ZVISHAVANE TRAFFIC TO ZRP MAHUHWE POSTPOLICE PROTECTION UNITJUNIOR OFFICER802. 040946F INSP MASVOKWENI FROM MASHONALAND CENTRAL PHQ TO PPU PHQ AS DEPUTY PROVINCIAL CHAPLAINSTAFF ADMINISTRATION803. 057395K S/C/INSP DENDERE FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO MASH CENTRAL PHQ AS CHIEF CLERK804. 052966Y S/INSP NYAMUNDANDA FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO PPU PHQ AS ASSISTANT CHIEF CLERK805. 982413P S/INSP MLOKOTE FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO PGHQ FINANCE AS ASSISTANT CHIEF CLERK806. 050038N S/A/INSP MAHOFA FROM HARARE TRAFFIC DHQ TO HARARE PHQ AS ASSISTANT FINANCE OFFICER807. 984104C S/A/INSP ZONDO FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO PPU TOMLINSON DHQ AS DISTRICT CLERK808. 984985K S/SGT MANYAME FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC FINANCE TO HARARE PHQ FINANCE809. 064867V S/SGT MATOPODZI FROM HARARE TRAFFIC DHQ TO CID PHQ AS REGISTRY CLERK810. 057329N S/SGT CHIGUBHU FROM NATIONAL HIGHWAY PATROL DHQ TO KARIBA DHQ AS ASSISTANT DISTRICT CLERK811. 054446E S/SGT MUSINAMWANA FROM MIDLANDS TRAFFIC DHQ TO GWERU RURAL DHQ AS ASSISTANT DISTRICT CLERK812. 989446J S/CST RUTIZE FROM NATIONAL TRAFFIC PHQ TO PPU ESCORTS REGISTRY813. 069910N S/CST NYABADZA FROM HARARE TRAFFIC DHQ TO PPU TOMLINSON DHQ814. 056430L S/CST MADUMIRA FROM MIDLANDS TRAFFIC DHQ TO ZVISHAVANE DHQ REGISTRY815. 074678G S/CST MUGUTI FROM MIDLANDS TRAFFIC DHQ TO MIDLANDS PHQ REGISTRY816. 060914K S/CST MARASHA FROM HARARE TRAFFIC DHQ TO CHITUNGWIZA DHQ REGISTRY817. 064841D S/CST LINGO FROM MASHONALAND WEST TRAFFIC DHQ TO MAKONDE DHQ REGISTRY818. 070495Z S/CST MANDANDA FROM HARARE DHQ REGISTRY TO MBARE DHQ REGISTRY819. 060594M S/CST ASA FROM MASHONALAND WEST TRAFFIC DHQ TO MAKONDE DHQ REGISTRYPLEASE SUBMIT CASUALTY RETURNS BY 16 OCTOBER 2018 AS SOON AS THE TRANSFERS HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED STOP STOP++++++++111945B VTM/VM