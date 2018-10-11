Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Another 'useless' doctorate for Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GREAT Zimbabwe University yesterday awarded President Mnangagwa an Honorary Doctorate of Politics and International Relations (Honoris Causa) during its 12th graduation ceremony.

The President was on Wednesday conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Law by the University of Zimbabwe.

In a citation accompanying the conferment of the honorary doctorate to the President at Great Zimbabwe University, former Midlands State University Vice Chancellor Professor Emeritus Ngwabi Bhebhe said the President deserved recognition for the role he played in shaping the country's history.

Prof Bhebhe said President Mnangagwa overcame many challenges in his struggle to create a free and just Zimbabwe after colonial rule.

"His Excellency more than deserves this highest honour and distinction that Great Zimbabwe University bestows upon anyone in recognition of an individual's striking and unparalleled achievement or contribution to society," he said.

"Such illustrious and distinguished individuals come rarely in any society and we are fortunate to have one in the person of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa."

Prof Bhebhe said President Mnangagwa defied his humble background and rose to become a towering figure in the history of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle after being among a cast of the first group of young people to skip the country's borders and undergo military training to confront the settler regime.

"His indomitable fortitude saw him endure excruciating, brutal torture and severe hardships of colonial imprisonment," he said.

"Most of the time he served his prison sentence, he lived in a D cell, a cubicle almost the size of a big kitchen refrigerator.''

Prof Bhebhe said the President overcame the challenges culminating in his admission to the Bar of the High Court in Zambia in 1976.

He was later to serve former president Mr Robert Mugabe with distinction after his appointment as his assistant during the liberation struggle.

Prof Bhebhe said President Mnangagwa showed his political skills when he successfully superintended over the integration of warring armies, namely Zanla, Zipra and Rhodesian forces, to create one unified army that developed to become the envy of Africa and beyond.

"Mnangagwa has held several ministerial posts starting with that of State Security," said prof Bhebhe.

"That was a post that brought him face to face with apartheid South Africa, a pariah state which sought to preserve its domestic colonial oppression of Africans by means of military destabilisation of its neighbours. "It is a chapter of our history which left us with deep scars and bruises.''

Prof Bhebhe said President Mnangagwa deserved to be honoured as a fierce opponent of the death penalty, a stance that saw him refraining from signing death sentences when he was Minister of Justice. President Mnangagwa escaped the gallows during the Rhodesian era after bombing a train in 1965.

The sentence was commuted to 10 years on account of his young age. Prof Bhebhe said President Mnangagwa was a tolerant leader, who kept his cool despite being publicly tormented by his detractors before he eventually assumed the presidency.

'"Once in power, His Excellency set about ending Zimbabwe's isolation and re-inventing our politics, placing the economy at the heart of our national narrative with the mantra ''Zimbabwe is open of business'. He committed his Government to eliminating all forms of corruption and to re-engage the West and the rest of the world in an effort to achieve national economic recovery," he said.

Prof Bhebhe said President Mnangagwa showed the world that he was a leader with rare fortitude after promising free and fair elections and kept the promise by leading the country to arguably the most peaceful polls in post-independent Zimbabwe on July 30. He said President Mnangagwa also showed bold leadership by appointing a Commission of Inquiry to probe the August 1 political violence.

President Mnangagwa said he was humbled by the recognition from GZU. He noted that his past and future contribution to Zimbabwe was not about acclaim. President Mnangagwa said there were many unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives for Zimbabwe to be what it is today.

"Ours was for the love of our country and motivated by the desire to see a better quality of life of all the people of this great land,'' he said.

''I receive this award, therefore, fully cognisant of this rich heritage, which this university, the education sector and the country in general must reclaim, revive and restore.

"Our national confidence, pride, boldness and determination must be re-ignited once again, as we journey towards the modernisation and industrialisation of our country to attain Vision 2030."

President Mnangagwa emphasised love, unity, peace and freedom. Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira paid tribute to President Mnangagwa for guiding the country towards the use of heritage-based science to develop the economy.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Looking for properties to buy

For sale is toyota wish

Nissan cefiro on sale

Stands for sale

Stands for sale

For sale are solar batteries

Houses buyers

Plate compactor for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy in SA

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

Screaming saves 7-year-old from 'rapist'

3 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Gwanda tribal clashes, Gukurahundi commission speaks out

3 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa stokes debate on death penalty

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Guruve drug dealer gets 2 years in prison

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mphoko's son, daughter-in-law appear in court

3 hrs ago | 957 Views

Police 'acquit' murder accused Mnangagwa 'supporter' who shot and killed tout

3 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Zimbabwe police brutality a heavy stain on Mnangagwa's 'Second Republic'

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa office employee sued $1 million over tweet

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Soldier assaults villagers over bribery

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Biti to chair Parly's Public Accounts Committee

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

ZCTU activists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Civil servants bonus payment uncertain

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Government guarantees industrial attachment

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

7 Shonas arrested over Gwanda mine murder

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

9 vehicle pile-up blocks Vic Falls busy road

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gold Baron seeks bail at High Court

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Egodini project developer to start registering job seekers

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Government avails US$7 million for drugs

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Murder ends dream wedding

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

'Install CCTVs in hospitals'

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

ZCTU bosses in court

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

NSSA board fired

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Buyanga’s hands are clean'

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Panic bond notes sellers count their losses

4 hrs ago | 1985 Views

From cash hoarders to panic buyers

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

Fuel distribution being done round the clock

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mthuli Ncube's anti-Zimbabweans 2% tax comes into effect today

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

15 hrs ago | 9438 Views

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

15 hrs ago | 7189 Views

Let us learn to share

15 hrs ago | 735 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

15 hrs ago | 7813 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

15 hrs ago | 1869 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

15 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Youth Governance Hub launched in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 399 Views

Did government buy bond notes at +400% discount to reduce exposure?

15 hrs ago | 4635 Views

Public interview for PG candidates

16 hrs ago | 686 Views

Chiwenga 'critically ill', airlifted to South Africa hospital

16 hrs ago | 13925 Views

Fuel availability to improve

16 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to lose cars

16 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Zimra sued for 'evading tax'

16 hrs ago | 900 Views

Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies

16 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

16 hrs ago | 342 Views

Black market rates crash

16 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Chamisa calls Mudzuri to order

16 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

21 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

21 hrs ago | 6046 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

21 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

21 hrs ago | 2892 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days