ZCTU bosses in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) leadership and some activists appeared in court yesterday charged with organising illegal demonstrations on Thursday.The demonstrations were not sanctioned by the police and were also turned down by the courts. Those who appeared in court yesterday were ZCTU president Peter Gift Mutasa and secretary- general Japhet Moyo.They were arraigned before magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini along with Simon Mutasa, Ezekiel Matema, Munashe Chirovamari, Benice Maluleke and Prescilla Johni.They were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence and were remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.It is the State's case that on October 8, the ZCTU informed the Officer Commanding Harare Central Police District that they intended to conduct a peaceful demonstration in the CBD on Thursday.The police turned down the request. The ZCTU challenged the ban by the police in court but lost. It defied the ban and carried out an unlawful demonstration along Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare.They were holding placards insulting President Mnangagwa. Police efforts to dissuade them from carrying out the illegal demonstration failed leading to their arrest.