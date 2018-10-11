Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'Install CCTVs in hospitals'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Government should consider installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in major health institutions to ensure patients receive appropriate and quality health services, a local non-governmental health lobby group said.

This comes in the wake of increasing cases the organisation reportedly receiving patients' citing ill-treatment by some health workers.

Speaking at a summit held last week in Harare, Citizen Health Watch (CHW) executive director, Fungisai Dube said health workers attitudes continue to come on top of the list in health service delivery discussions with patients.

"For the past three years that we have been monitoring maternal health service delivery in public health institutions in the country, we noted that the issue of health workers' attitudes continue to come up on top of the list amongst grievances presented by patients," said Dube.

She said some of the patients never managed to get recourse or closure to their complaints despite bringing them to the attention of the respective institutions. She said to mitigate these challenges, Government must consider installing CCTVs to monitor the delivery of health services to patients.

Dube said in some instances there was loss of lives, thereby contributing to high maternal mortality rates in the country. She said as a health watchdog, they were working with various institutions in the country to identify and follow up on some of these cases in an effort to stir dialogue between patients and institutions.

"Some women would have lost their newly born babies and to them negligence or health workers attitudes would have contributed to their loss.

"These kind of engagements will not only bring closure to their cases but would also correct any anomaly that might have taken place during the process within the institution itself," said Dube.

Most of the women who spoke at the summit concurred that the process of bringing life needed support even from the health workers. They said in some cases lives were lost due to negligence and slow pace in attending to emergency situations. One of the adolescent mothers who attended the summit chronicled how she had lost her third child at one of the central hospitals in Harare.

She said despite her arriving at the institution as early as 8 am and having been placed on the schedule for emergency caesarean section, she was given her baby already dead around 6 pm.

She said on inquiring what had happened to her baby, when she was feeling all movements all along, she was given two conflicting explanations.

"Initially, I was told the baby died whilst still in the womb but later on I was told the baby had died soon after birth after swallowing meconium, while in the womb.

"They said they tried to drain it, but it didn't work," said the 24-year-old mother of one who spoke on condition of anonymity.

She said after losing her baby, she also got seriously sick resulting in her being admitted for some days in the hospital. Several other adolescent mothers also shared their experiences with some also citing poor living conditions at some mother's waiting shelters.

About 100 adolescent mothers, midwives and other health workers attended the summit, which ran under the theme: "Start with the patient and leave no one behind". Ten midwives selected from different provinces of the country, including nurse aid Rutendo Chiweshe from Parirenyatwa Hospital were also honoured at the summit for their sterling efforts in providing appropriate and quality health care to expectant mothers.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #CCTV, #Hospital, #Instal

Comments

Looking for properties to buy

For sale is toyota wish

Nissan cefiro on sale

Stands for sale

Stands for sale

For sale are solar batteries

Houses buyers

Plate compactor for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy in SA

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

Screaming saves 7-year-old from 'rapist'

3 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Gwanda tribal clashes, Gukurahundi commission speaks out

3 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa stokes debate on death penalty

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Guruve drug dealer gets 2 years in prison

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mphoko's son, daughter-in-law appear in court

3 hrs ago | 957 Views

Police 'acquit' murder accused Mnangagwa 'supporter' who shot and killed tout

3 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Zimbabwe police brutality a heavy stain on Mnangagwa's 'Second Republic'

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa office employee sued $1 million over tweet

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Soldier assaults villagers over bribery

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Biti to chair Parly's Public Accounts Committee

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

ZCTU activists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Civil servants bonus payment uncertain

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Government guarantees industrial attachment

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

7 Shonas arrested over Gwanda mine murder

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

9 vehicle pile-up blocks Vic Falls busy road

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gold Baron seeks bail at High Court

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Egodini project developer to start registering job seekers

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Government avails US$7 million for drugs

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Murder ends dream wedding

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

ZCTU bosses in court

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

NSSA board fired

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Buyanga’s hands are clean'

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Another 'useless' doctorate for Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Panic bond notes sellers count their losses

4 hrs ago | 1984 Views

From cash hoarders to panic buyers

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

Fuel distribution being done round the clock

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mthuli Ncube's anti-Zimbabweans 2% tax comes into effect today

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

15 hrs ago | 9438 Views

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

15 hrs ago | 7189 Views

Let us learn to share

15 hrs ago | 735 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

15 hrs ago | 7813 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

15 hrs ago | 1869 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

15 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Youth Governance Hub launched in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 399 Views

Did government buy bond notes at +400% discount to reduce exposure?

15 hrs ago | 4635 Views

Public interview for PG candidates

16 hrs ago | 686 Views

Chiwenga 'critically ill', airlifted to South Africa hospital

16 hrs ago | 13925 Views

Fuel availability to improve

16 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to lose cars

16 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Zimra sued for 'evading tax'

16 hrs ago | 900 Views

Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies

16 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

16 hrs ago | 342 Views

Black market rates crash

16 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Chamisa calls Mudzuri to order

16 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

21 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

21 hrs ago | 6046 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

21 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

21 hrs ago | 2892 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days