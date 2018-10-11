Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Gold Baron seeks bail at High Court

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
NOTORIOUS Esigodini gold dealer Baron Dube, who allegedly shot and killed a member of a rival mining gang in the area, has approached the High Court seeking bail pending trial.

Dube of Habane Township has since appeared before Gwanda magistrate Ms Nomagugu Ncube facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Antony Bvundura three weeks ago in the heat of a fight over a mining claim at Block 13 Atlas Mine in Esigodini using a Voere 458 calibre rifle.

The shooting happened at a mine belonging to a Mr Tendai Musanangura. Dube said he has mining rights and authority from Mr Musanangura to occupy the mine.

Dube, through his lawyers Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners, filed an application for bail pending trial at the Bulawayo High Court citing the State as the respondent.

In his grounds of appeal, Dube, who is denying the charge, said he was a proper candidate for bail and would not abscond. He argued that he is a businessman who owns properties of value, which include a farm and more than 500 head of cattle.

"The applicant submits that the reliance of the State on the traditional reasons for refusal of bail is purely presumptuous and unfounded especially with regards to abscondment," he said.

Dube said admission to bail would not prejudice the interests of justice.

"The applicant is willing to abide by all bail conditions this honourable court might be inclined to impose such as requiring him to remain at his present place of residence and prohibiting him from interfering with State witnesses until the matter is finalised," said Dube's lawyers.

In papers before the court, Dube wants bail of $100 with conditions which include residing at his given address, reporting once every two weeks at Esigodini Police Station and not interfering with witnesses.

"It is further submitted that the fear of abscondment and interference with witnesses can be cured with appropriate bail conditions such as requiring the applicant to report to the nearest police station," said the applicant's lawyers.

The State, which is being represented by Ms Sifiso Ndlovu-Sibanda, opposed bail. The prosecutor argued that there was no guarantee that if granted bail Dube would not abscond due to the gravity of the alleged offence.

Ms Ndlovu-Sibanda said Dube is a well-known gold dealer who wields a lot of influence in Esigodini hence the likelihood of interfering with witnesses.

She said Dube has previous similar cases involving acts of violence.

In 2011 Dube threatened to shoot and kill one Eugene Sibanda and the case was reported at ZRP Esigodini where he paid a fine of $100 under case number CR55/11/11.

Ms Ndlovu-Sibanda said in July 2016, Dube allegedly organised a gang which went to Birdford Mine in Zvishavane and robbed one Charles Shava of gold ore weighing 150kg and the case was reported under DR06/07/16.

During the same year in November under case number DR07/11/16, Dube allegedly organised a team which went to Hayhill Farm in Filabusi where artisanal miners violently assaulted rivals leading to the death of Thabisani Moyo.

According to court papers, on September 26, Dube allegedly shot and killed Bvundura in the heat of a fight over a mining claim at Block 13 Atlas Mine in Esigodini using a Voere 458 calibre rifle.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Gold, #Baron, #Court

Comments

Houses forsale

Stands for sale

Properties

For sale is toyota wish

Earth drill for sale

Houses buyers

Farm forsale

Bulawayo flats forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy in SA

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Screaming saves 7-year-old from 'rapist'

3 hrs ago | 897 Views

Gwanda tribal clashes, Gukurahundi commission speaks out

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa stokes debate on death penalty

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Guruve drug dealer gets 2 years in prison

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mphoko's son, daughter-in-law appear in court

3 hrs ago | 866 Views

Police 'acquit' murder accused Mnangagwa 'supporter' who shot and killed tout

3 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Zimbabwe police brutality a heavy stain on Mnangagwa's 'Second Republic'

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa office employee sued $1 million over tweet

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Soldier assaults villagers over bribery

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Biti to chair Parly's Public Accounts Committee

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

ZCTU activists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Civil servants bonus payment uncertain

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Government guarantees industrial attachment

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

7 Shonas arrested over Gwanda mine murder

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

9 vehicle pile-up blocks Vic Falls busy road

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Egodini project developer to start registering job seekers

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Government avails US$7 million for drugs

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Murder ends dream wedding

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

'Install CCTVs in hospitals'

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

ZCTU bosses in court

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

NSSA board fired

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Buyanga’s hands are clean'

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Another 'useless' doctorate for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Panic bond notes sellers count their losses

3 hrs ago | 1759 Views

From cash hoarders to panic buyers

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Fuel distribution being done round the clock

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mthuli Ncube's anti-Zimbabweans 2% tax comes into effect today

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

14 hrs ago | 9361 Views

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

14 hrs ago | 7148 Views

Let us learn to share

15 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

15 hrs ago | 7738 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

15 hrs ago | 1857 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

15 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Youth Governance Hub launched in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 394 Views

Did government buy bond notes at +400% discount to reduce exposure?

15 hrs ago | 4597 Views

Public interview for PG candidates

15 hrs ago | 684 Views

Chiwenga 'critically ill', airlifted to South Africa hospital

15 hrs ago | 13810 Views

Fuel availability to improve

16 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to lose cars

16 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Zimra sued for 'evading tax'

16 hrs ago | 894 Views

Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies

16 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

Black market rates crash

16 hrs ago | 3081 Views

Chamisa calls Mudzuri to order

16 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

21 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

21 hrs ago | 6028 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

21 hrs ago | 2763 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

21 hrs ago | 2885 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days