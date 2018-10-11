Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

9 vehicle pile-up blocks Vic Falls busy road

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FOUR people were critically injured following a nine-vehicle pile-up in Victoria Falls yesterday, blocking a busy road in the resort town for almost an hour.

The accident, which resulted in injuries to several more people, occurred at around 5pm along Livingstone Way next to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority offices.

The vehicles included a truck carrying a tractor, a Rav 4, two Toyota Wish, two Honda Fit, a Toyota Voxy and another car. All the vehicles were going in the same direction towards the Central Business District.

Witnesses said the driver of the truck lost control after trying to apply breaks following a front tyre burst. The truck swerved to the right resulting in the tractor falling off the trailer and landing on a Honda Fit with people inside resulting in the pile up.

The truck, tractor and the Rav 4 were unregistered as they had just been imported, driven from Walvis Bay via Kazungula Border post while the Voxy had Botswana registration. The other vehicles were allegedly pirating.

"I just heard a loud bang from the back of the car and I immediately lost control and hit a Wish which was in front of me.

"Thereafter I didn't even see what happened," said Mr Lenin Tadzirepi, the driver of a Honda Fit which was extensively damaged.

Mr Tadzirepi who operates between Hwange and Victoria Falls, escaped with minor injuries while all his passengers were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. After his car was hit from the back, Mr Tadzirepi lost control of the vehicle which hit the one in front. Three of the cars landed on the left side of the road.

"It looks like the truck had problems with its breaks and the owner hired a local mechanic to fix it. It is the mechanic who was driving when the accident occurred," said a witness.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene, scores of people had gathered while police were trying to put together the puzzle to understand how the accident occurred.

A visibly shaken woman who claimed to be the owner of the truck and tractor was moving from one end of the road to the other and making endless phone calls updating some people about the accident.

She however refused to comment and instructed the mechanic who had been driving the truck not to talk to anyone besides the police about the accident. Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North province Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese could not be reached for comment.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Vehicles, #Pile,

Comments

Gold mine for sale

Nissan cefiro on sale

For sale is ford bantum

Bulawayo stand forsale

Stock feed for sale

On sale is toyota vits

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Wanted for his is 4d4


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy in SA

2 hrs ago | 724 Views

Screaming saves 7-year-old from 'rapist'

2 hrs ago | 868 Views

Gwanda tribal clashes, Gukurahundi commission speaks out

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mnangagwa stokes debate on death penalty

3 hrs ago | 506 Views

Guruve drug dealer gets 2 years in prison

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mphoko's son, daughter-in-law appear in court

3 hrs ago | 832 Views

Police 'acquit' murder accused Mnangagwa 'supporter' who shot and killed tout

3 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Zimbabwe police brutality a heavy stain on Mnangagwa's 'Second Republic'

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa office employee sued $1 million over tweet

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Soldier assaults villagers over bribery

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Biti to chair Parly's Public Accounts Committee

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

ZCTU activists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Civil servants bonus payment uncertain

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Government guarantees industrial attachment

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

7 Shonas arrested over Gwanda mine murder

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Gold Baron seeks bail at High Court

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Egodini project developer to start registering job seekers

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Government avails US$7 million for drugs

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Murder ends dream wedding

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Install CCTVs in hospitals'

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

ZCTU bosses in court

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

NSSA board fired

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Buyanga’s hands are clean'

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Another 'useless' doctorate for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Panic bond notes sellers count their losses

3 hrs ago | 1695 Views

From cash hoarders to panic buyers

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Fuel distribution being done round the clock

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mthuli Ncube's anti-Zimbabweans 2% tax comes into effect today

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

14 hrs ago | 9326 Views

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

14 hrs ago | 7121 Views

Let us learn to share

15 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

15 hrs ago | 7705 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

15 hrs ago | 1854 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

15 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Youth Governance Hub launched in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 393 Views

Did government buy bond notes at +400% discount to reduce exposure?

15 hrs ago | 4585 Views

Public interview for PG candidates

15 hrs ago | 681 Views

Chiwenga 'critically ill', airlifted to South Africa hospital

15 hrs ago | 13754 Views

Fuel availability to improve

16 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to lose cars

16 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Zimra sued for 'evading tax'

16 hrs ago | 892 Views

Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies

16 hrs ago | 863 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

Black market rates crash

16 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Chamisa calls Mudzuri to order

16 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

21 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

21 hrs ago | 6022 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

21 hrs ago | 2762 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

21 hrs ago | 2882 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days