Biti to chair Parly's Public Accounts Committee

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HARARE East MP Tendai Biti will chair Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, while his Norton counterpart Temba Mliswa will head the committee on mines, Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, announced on Thursday.

The committees are among the 19 which will play an oversight role on the Executive and other arms of the State.

Mudenda said Makoni South MP Dudzai Mataranyika will chair the Justice committee, while MDC Alliance proportional representative (PR) MP Ruth Labode will again lead the Health committee.

Other committee chairpersons announced were, Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Wadyajena (Lands), Makonde MP Kindness Paradza (Foreign Affairs), Zanu PF PR MP Miriam Chikukwa (Local Government), MDC Alliance PR MP Concilia Chinanzvavana (Environment), and Umzingwane MP Levi Mayihlome (Defense).

Chikomba Central MP Felix Mhona will lead the Budget and Finance committee, Mutasa North MP Chido Madiwa (Women Affairs), Zanu PF MP Esther Chikuni (Public Service), Murewa North MP Daniel Garwe (Transport) and Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Media and Information).

Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokela will chair the Higher Education committe, Chivi North MP Mathias Tongofa (Youth), MDC-T PR MP Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga (Primary and Secondary Education), Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende (Information Communication Technology), and Chimanimani MP Joshua Sacco (Industry and Commerce).

The Parliamentary Legal Committee will be chaired by Mudzi South MP Jonathan Samukange, and other members include Zvishavane MP Cuthbert Mpame, Makoni South MP Dudzai Mataranyika, Nkulumane MP Kucaca Phulu and Chitungwiza South MP Maxwell Mavhunga.

Meanwhile, Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya has given notice to introduce a motion in the National Assembly calling for the review of electoral laws.

Source - newsday
More on: #Biti, #Parliament, #Chair

