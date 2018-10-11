Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Guruve drug dealer gets 2 years in prison

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Ten bottles of Broncleer (Bronco) and a kilogram of cannabis earned a prominent Guruve drug dealer two years in prison yesterday.

Munyaradzi Muzhona pleaded guilty to possessing the drugs before Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who incarcerated him.

The state led by Spiwe Makarichi told the court that on 6 October Munyaradzi Muzhona was intercepted at Pembi Bridge by Mvurwi police manning a roadblock, working on a tip off a kilogram of cannabis and ten bottles of bronclear were found on him leading to his arrest.

In passing sentence the magistrate noted the increase in drug abuse in Guruve district where youths are now abusing drugs.

"There is an increase in drug abuse in Guruve district hence a deterrent sentence will  send an alarm to potential drug dealers I sentence you to  an effective custodial sentence of two years," Mutiro said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

For sale are solar batteries

Houses buyers

Land for sale

Stands for sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Stands for sale

Houses buyers

Bulawayo flats forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy in SA

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Screaming saves 7-year-old from 'rapist'

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

Gwanda tribal clashes, Gukurahundi commission speaks out

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Mnangagwa stokes debate on death penalty

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mphoko's son, daughter-in-law appear in court

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Police 'acquit' murder accused Mnangagwa 'supporter' who shot and killed tout

2 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Zimbabwe police brutality a heavy stain on Mnangagwa's 'Second Republic'

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa office employee sued $1 million over tweet

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Soldier assaults villagers over bribery

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Biti to chair Parly's Public Accounts Committee

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

ZCTU activists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Civil servants bonus payment uncertain

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Government guarantees industrial attachment

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

7 Shonas arrested over Gwanda mine murder

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

9 vehicle pile-up blocks Vic Falls busy road

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Gold Baron seeks bail at High Court

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Egodini project developer to start registering job seekers

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Government avails US$7 million for drugs

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Murder ends dream wedding

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

'Install CCTVs in hospitals'

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

ZCTU bosses in court

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

NSSA board fired

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

'Buyanga’s hands are clean'

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Another 'useless' doctorate for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Panic bond notes sellers count their losses

3 hrs ago | 1359 Views

From cash hoarders to panic buyers

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

Fuel distribution being done round the clock

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mthuli Ncube's anti-Zimbabweans 2% tax comes into effect today

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

14 hrs ago | 9197 Views

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

14 hrs ago | 7050 Views

Let us learn to share

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

14 hrs ago | 7590 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

14 hrs ago | 1834 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

14 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Youth Governance Hub launched in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

Did government buy bond notes at +400% discount to reduce exposure?

14 hrs ago | 4533 Views

Public interview for PG candidates

15 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chiwenga 'critically ill', airlifted to South Africa hospital

15 hrs ago | 13493 Views

Fuel availability to improve

15 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to lose cars

15 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Zimra sued for 'evading tax'

15 hrs ago | 884 Views

Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies

15 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

15 hrs ago | 340 Views

Black market rates crash

15 hrs ago | 3044 Views

Chamisa calls Mudzuri to order

15 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

20 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

20 hrs ago | 5997 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

20 hrs ago | 2754 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

20 hrs ago | 2872 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days