Guruve drug dealer gets 2 years in prison

by Simbarashe Sithole

Ten bottles of Broncleer (Bronco) and a kilogram of cannabis earned a prominent Guruve drug dealer two years in prison yesterday.Munyaradzi Muzhona pleaded guilty to possessing the drugs before Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who incarcerated him.The state led by Spiwe Makarichi told the court that on 6 October Munyaradzi Muzhona was intercepted at Pembi Bridge by Mvurwi police manning a roadblock, working on a tip off a kilogram of cannabis and ten bottles of bronclear were found on him leading to his arrest.In passing sentence the magistrate noted the increase in drug abuse in Guruve district where youths are now abusing drugs."There is an increase in drug abuse in Guruve district hence a deterrent sentence will send an alarm to potential drug dealers I sentence you to an effective custodial sentence of two years," Mutiro said.