Screaming saves 7-year-old from 'rapist'

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

An attempt to rape a 7-year-old girl landed a Concession man in trouble after the victim screamed in the bush, thereby alerting a security guard in the middle of the night to come to her rescue.Country Bakayawo (31) was not asked to plead before Concession magistrate Nyasha Machirori who remanded him in custody to 24 October 2018.The state alleges on 10 October Country Bakayawo (31) of Oude Kraal farm, Concession at around 00:10hours he proceeded to the complainant's house, which is next door and managed to open the door before taking the girl to a nearby forest.Bakayawo reportedly removed the complainant's panties and attempted to rape her.During the course of attempting to rape the complainant screamed for help and was heard by Emmanuel Round a security guard at the farm who then walked closer and lit his torch towards the scene thereby disturbing the accused person from having sexual intercourse with the complainant.Munyaradzi Nengomasha represented the state and opposed bail saying Bakayawo is a flight risk.