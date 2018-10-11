Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Screaming saves 7-year-old from 'rapist'

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
An attempt to rape a 7-year-old girl landed a Concession man in trouble after the victim screamed in the bush, thereby alerting a security guard in the middle of the night to come to her rescue.

Country Bakayawo (31) was not asked to plead before Concession magistrate Nyasha Machirori who remanded him in custody to 24 October 2018.

The state alleges on 10 October Country Bakayawo (31) of Oude Kraal farm, Concession at around 00:10hours he proceeded to the complainant's house, which is next door and managed to open the door before taking the girl to a nearby forest.

Bakayawo reportedly removed the complainant's panties and attempted to rape her.

During the course of attempting to rape the complainant screamed for help and was heard by Emmanuel Round a security guard at the farm who then walked closer and lit his torch towards the scene thereby disturbing the accused person from having sexual intercourse with the complainant.

Munyaradzi Nengomasha represented the state and opposed bail saying Bakayawo is a flight risk.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy in SA

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Gwanda tribal clashes, Gukurahundi commission speaks out

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa stokes debate on death penalty

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Guruve drug dealer gets 2 years in prison

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mphoko's son, daughter-in-law appear in court

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

Police 'acquit' murder accused Mnangagwa 'supporter' who shot and killed tout

2 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Zimbabwe police brutality a heavy stain on Mnangagwa's 'Second Republic'

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa office employee sued $1 million over tweet

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Soldier assaults villagers over bribery

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Biti to chair Parly's Public Accounts Committee

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

ZCTU activists granted bail

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Civil servants bonus payment uncertain

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Government guarantees industrial attachment

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

7 Shonas arrested over Gwanda mine murder

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

9 vehicle pile-up blocks Vic Falls busy road

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Gold Baron seeks bail at High Court

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Egodini project developer to start registering job seekers

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Government avails US$7 million for drugs

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Murder ends dream wedding

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

'Install CCTVs in hospitals'

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

ZCTU bosses in court

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

NSSA board fired

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Buyanga’s hands are clean'

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Another 'useless' doctorate for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Panic bond notes sellers count their losses

3 hrs ago | 1393 Views

From cash hoarders to panic buyers

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Fuel distribution being done round the clock

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mthuli Ncube's anti-Zimbabweans 2% tax comes into effect today

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

14 hrs ago | 9210 Views

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

14 hrs ago | 7060 Views

Let us learn to share

14 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

14 hrs ago | 7604 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

14 hrs ago | 1837 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

14 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Youth Governance Hub launched in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

Did government buy bond notes at +400% discount to reduce exposure?

15 hrs ago | 4536 Views

Public interview for PG candidates

15 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chiwenga 'critically ill', airlifted to South Africa hospital

15 hrs ago | 13517 Views

Fuel availability to improve

15 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs to lose cars

15 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Zimra sued for 'evading tax'

15 hrs ago | 886 Views

Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies

15 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

15 hrs ago | 340 Views

Black market rates crash

16 hrs ago | 3052 Views

Chamisa calls Mudzuri to order

16 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

20 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

20 hrs ago | 5999 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

20 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

20 hrs ago | 2872 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days