Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Cimas accepting RTGS, FCAs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
One of the country's leading medical aid societies, Cimas, said its members should continue to pay their contributions through payment modes made available to them by the regulatory authorities.

This comes as other societies and health funders are only accepting payments in United States dollars.

In a statement, Cimas said members can still contribute to the society using both the Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) Foreign Currency Accounts (FCAs), and Nostro FCAs, which are still considered to be at parity with the US dollar.

"The best of our knowledge the RTGS FCA balances are at parity with the US dollar. Until the monetary authorities advise otherwise we will continue to accept contributions from both Nostro FCA accounts and RTGS FCA accounts," Cimas group chief executive officer Ndlovu Vulindela said.

He assured its members that Cimas is engaging stakeholders and regulators to ensure adequate supply of pharmaceutical drugs to all its pharmacies; and that members acquire requisite medical services.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Cimas, #FCAs, #Bond_notes

Comments

Buyers of farms & plots

Farm forsale

Land for sale

Farm forsale

Stands for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Farm forsale

Stands for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF 'smuggled' money to China for regalia

7 mins ago | 5 Views

'Modi scales up Mnangagwa bootlicking'

53 mins ago | 182 Views

Chiwenga & Moyo hospitalised: coup d'etat backfiring?

53 mins ago | 500 Views

Energy Mutodi is a 'Violence Strategist'

57 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on devolution welcome

58 mins ago | 110 Views

Chamisa's MP quizzes Mavima over pipils without birth certificates

58 mins ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF legislator hails villagers for voting him and Mnangagwa

59 mins ago | 48 Views

Greens wholesale Plumtree demands American dollar or SA rand

59 mins ago | 112 Views

ZCTU bosses await outcome on freedom bid

60 mins ago | 38 Views

Shake-up at ZRP

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Grace Mugabe linked Well-Cash off the hook

1 hr ago | 277 Views

South Africa ready to help Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Matiza, Gumbo clash over Zinara board?

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes unpopular tax lawful

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwean waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy in SA

7 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Screaming saves 7-year-old from 'rapist'

7 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Gwanda tribal clashes, Gukurahundi commission speaks out

7 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Mnangagwa stokes debate on death penalty

7 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Guruve drug dealer gets 2 years in prison

7 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mphoko's son, daughter-in-law appear in court

7 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Police 'acquit' murder accused Mnangagwa 'supporter' who shot and killed tout

8 hrs ago | 3897 Views

Zimbabwe police brutality a heavy stain on Mnangagwa's 'Second Republic'

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa office employee sued $1 million over tweet

8 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Soldier assaults villagers over bribery

8 hrs ago | 580 Views

Biti to chair Parly's Public Accounts Committee

8 hrs ago | 1041 Views

ZCTU activists granted bail

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Civil servants bonus payment uncertain

8 hrs ago | 632 Views

Government guarantees industrial attachment

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

7 Shonas arrested over Gwanda mine murder

8 hrs ago | 1075 Views

9 vehicle pile-up blocks Vic Falls busy road

8 hrs ago | 615 Views

Gold Baron seeks bail at High Court

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

Egodini project developer to start registering job seekers

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

Government avails US$7 million for drugs

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Murder ends dream wedding

8 hrs ago | 942 Views

'Install CCTVs in hospitals'

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

ZCTU bosses in court

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

NSSA board fired

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

'Buyanga’s hands are clean'

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Another 'useless' doctorate for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 396 Views

Panic bond notes sellers count their losses

8 hrs ago | 4594 Views

From cash hoarders to panic buyers

8 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Fuel distribution being done round the clock

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mthuli Ncube's anti-Zimbabweans 2% tax comes into effect today

8 hrs ago | 603 Views

List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

19 hrs ago | 10464 Views

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

19 hrs ago | 7742 Views

Let us learn to share

19 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

19 hrs ago | 8870 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

19 hrs ago | 1964 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

19 hrs ago | 2384 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days