Express Links international money transfer
Shake-up at ZRP

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Several senior police officers have been moved from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)'s traffic section to other units within the force.

The transfers are part of efforts by the law enforcement agency to root out corruption within the traffic unit.
The list of affected cops can be found >>> HERE.

On Thursday, the police top brass redeployed 819 officers mostly from the traffic section to other departments, among them patrol and investigations.

Among the redeployed senior officers were a superintendent V Ndlovu from national traffic who was moved to police general headquarters (PGHQ) national chaplaincy as superintendent chaplaincy.

A chief superintendent S Bizeki was transferred from national traffic to PGHQ as staff officer administration, while chief superintendent K Nyaumwe was moved from the same section to PGHQ operations as staff officer national highway patrol.

Superintendent C Maramwidze from national traffic PGHQ was also affected by the movement. He now heads the police staff college as head of traffic training.

The changes were announced in a radio transcript gleaned by the Daily News.

Read the transcript: "The following transfers have been approved and should be implemented immediately."

The movements follow the recent redeployment of close to 2 000 junior police officers from the national traffic to patrol and investigations police units as the ZRP reinvents its operations.

Before the appointment of new brooms at the ZRP late last year, corrupt traffic police officers were making a killing from establishing unsanctioned roadblocks and getting motorists to pay them bribes in order to avoid arrests or stiff penalties.

The Daily News understands that over 20 senior police officers from the rank of superintendent and above have since the beginning of the month been served with retirement letters.

The retirement letters, signed by police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga read "Retirement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Terms of Section 22(3) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10".

"This letter serves to advise you of your retirement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police in terms of section 22 subsection (3) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10," reads one of the letters.

"…The commissioner-general of Police avails himself this opportunity to sincerely thank you for having diligently served the organisation and the people of Zimbabwe."

According to the Police Act Chapter 11:10 the retirement age is 50 and once a police officer reaches that age they have to renew their contract.

Earlier in the year, government retired 10 members of the police service namely commissioners Grace Nomsa Ndebele and Mekia Tanyanyiwa; senior assistant commissioners Godfrey Munyonga, Justice Chifunye Chengeta, Robert Tendero Masukusa, Erasmus Makodza, Prudence Chakanyuka, Eve Mlilo, Grace Maenzanise and Munyori Taedzerwa.

The police have also been undertaking widespread promotions as part of improving the effectiveness in law enforcement.

The promotion procedures are conducted as a regular exercise in the service and are a motivating tool aimed at rewarding officers who are hardworking, the police said.

In July this year, the ZRP promoted close to 500 senior police officers to various ranks as well as 2 000 junior police officers to various ranks.

Source - dailynews

