Greens wholesale Plumtree demands American dollar or SA rand

by Stephen Jakes

Former MDC legislator Norman Mpofu has said Greens wholesale Plumtree is demanding American dollar or South African rand for cement."No bond no swipe no ecocash. Here I am not talking about a Spaza Shop but a giant. A chain store. Its not a secret. The notice is there for public consumption. It is not Greens alone others are too small to mention," he said."The President , the RBZ governor and Mthuli on the other hand are busy feeding us poison. It is a lie by ZANU-PF and Mnangagwa gvt that the bond is a legal tender. Yes we are using a multi currency approach but the bondis fast being phased out including the soft cash. It is propaganda by Mnangagwa and his cronies that all forms of payment are acceptable inZimbabwe. Businesses choose what is advantageous to them and are disregarding the law and government policies."Mpofu said plainly speaking Zimbabwe is now a banana republic with a banana President."The man doesn't care who does what to the citizens. We are cornered as citizens. Greens ague that where they source cement they don't take bond swipe or ecocash. Logically Greens have no choice. Then what about the civil servant. Enzeni nge bond," he said.Looks like laws have been suspended.Mnangagwa is letting people down. Zimbabweans never liked him but tolerated him and many have been saying let us give him 5 years. The citizens are not expecting miraclesThe government must come clean.If these guys continue with their lies then the nation must put away their differences and confront them. This is too much. Honestly when you beginto hear people saying a ruthless dictator like Mugabe was better then you know we are in shit.This bond is a paper it must be taken to shelves to be with other papers.A solution is needed soon Mr President.