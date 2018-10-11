Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Greens wholesale Plumtree demands American dollar or SA rand

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Former MDC legislator Norman Mpofu has said Greens wholesale Plumtree is demanding American dollar or South African rand for cement.

"No bond no swipe no ecocash. Here I am not talking about a Spaza Shop but a giant. A chain store. Its not a secret. The notice is there for public consumption. It is not Greens alone others are too small to mention," he said.

"The President , the RBZ governor and Mthuli on the other hand are busy feeding us poison. It is a lie by ZANU-PF and Mnangagwa gvt that the bond is a legal tender. Yes we are using a multi currency approach but the bond
is fast being phased out including the soft cash. It is propaganda by Mnangagwa and his cronies that all forms of payment are acceptable in
Zimbabwe. Businesses choose what is advantageous to them and are disregarding the law and government policies."

Mpofu said plainly speaking Zimbabwe is now a banana republic with a banana President.

"The man doesn't care who does what to the citizens. We are cornered as citizens. Greens ague that where they source cement they don't take bond swipe or ecocash. Logically Greens have no choice. Then what about the civil servant.  Enzeni nge bond," he said.

Looks like laws have been suspended.

Mnangagwa is letting people down. Zimbabweans never liked him but tolerated him and many have been saying let us give him 5 years. The citizens are not expecting miracles
The government must come clean.
If these guys continue with their lies then the nation must put away their differences and confront them. This is too much. Honestly when you begin
to hear people saying a ruthless dictator like Mugabe was better then you know we are in shit.

This bond is a paper it must be taken to shelves to be with other papers.

A solution is needed soon Mr President.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Green, #Dollars, #Rands

Comments

Stands forsale

Plots for sale

Students accommodations

Stands for sale

Nkulumane 5, 5 room house for sale

Farm for sale

Farm forsale

Stock feed for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF 'smuggled' money to China for regalia

10 mins ago | 10 Views

'Modi scales up Mnangagwa bootlicking'

55 mins ago | 197 Views

Chiwenga & Moyo hospitalised: coup d'etat backfiring?

56 mins ago | 564 Views

Energy Mutodi is a 'Violence Strategist'

59 mins ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on devolution welcome

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Chamisa's MP quizzes Mavima over pipils without birth certificates

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF legislator hails villagers for voting him and Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 52 Views

ZCTU bosses await outcome on freedom bid

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Shake-up at ZRP

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Grace Mugabe linked Well-Cash off the hook

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Cimas accepting RTGS, FCAs

1 hr ago | 150 Views

South Africa ready to help Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Matiza, Gumbo clash over Zinara board?

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes unpopular tax lawful

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwean waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy in SA

7 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Screaming saves 7-year-old from 'rapist'

7 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Gwanda tribal clashes, Gukurahundi commission speaks out

7 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Mnangagwa stokes debate on death penalty

7 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Guruve drug dealer gets 2 years in prison

7 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mphoko's son, daughter-in-law appear in court

7 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Police 'acquit' murder accused Mnangagwa 'supporter' who shot and killed tout

8 hrs ago | 3903 Views

Zimbabwe police brutality a heavy stain on Mnangagwa's 'Second Republic'

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa office employee sued $1 million over tweet

8 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Soldier assaults villagers over bribery

8 hrs ago | 581 Views

Biti to chair Parly's Public Accounts Committee

8 hrs ago | 1041 Views

ZCTU activists granted bail

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Civil servants bonus payment uncertain

8 hrs ago | 636 Views

Government guarantees industrial attachment

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

7 Shonas arrested over Gwanda mine murder

8 hrs ago | 1076 Views

9 vehicle pile-up blocks Vic Falls busy road

8 hrs ago | 615 Views

Gold Baron seeks bail at High Court

8 hrs ago | 395 Views

Egodini project developer to start registering job seekers

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

Government avails US$7 million for drugs

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Murder ends dream wedding

8 hrs ago | 945 Views

'Install CCTVs in hospitals'

8 hrs ago | 244 Views

ZCTU bosses in court

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

NSSA board fired

8 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Buyanga’s hands are clean'

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Another 'useless' doctorate for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 396 Views

Panic bond notes sellers count their losses

8 hrs ago | 4605 Views

From cash hoarders to panic buyers

8 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Fuel distribution being done round the clock

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mthuli Ncube's anti-Zimbabweans 2% tax comes into effect today

8 hrs ago | 603 Views

List of Zimbabwe police officers being transferred

19 hrs ago | 10468 Views

Mnangagwa visited Chiwenga's house twice this week

19 hrs ago | 7745 Views

Let us learn to share

19 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mnangagwa's political survival at the ‘Deep End'

19 hrs ago | 8876 Views

Egodini mall contact centre finally launched

19 hrs ago | 1966 Views

'Elections failed to meet standards' EU tells Mnangagwa and dishing out the punishment - so must we!

19 hrs ago | 2385 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days