News / National

Zanu-PF legislator hails villagers for voting him and Mnangagwa

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF legislator for Mwenenzi Priscila Moyo has hailed peoiple in the constituency for voting for her and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking in parliament Moyo said she agrees Mnanaggwa that the polls were peaceful, free, fair and democratic elections.

"In my Constituency, Mwenezi West, both the President and myself resoundingly won the very peaceful contest we went through and I also want to thank the people of Mwenezi West for voting me.  We also continue to enjoy the peaceful environment that existed before and during the elections to this very day and I have no doubt in the future," she said.

"I want to fully support the President's commitment to prioritise the economic development of our nation as a strategic response to achieve our national economic development aspirations and in particular the commitment to make Zimbabwe a middle income economy with a per capita income of not less than US$3500 and increased investment, more jobs, broad-based empowerment and reduced poverty."

She said these lofty goals resonate particularly well in my Constituency of Mwenezi West where we suffer from perennial shortages of rain and drinking water.

"I call on the authorities responsible for water issues to prioritise the provision of boreholes in my constituency while those responsible for welfare should provide more and regular provisions to the food insecure families of which we have so many," she said.

"I fully support the call to bring about economic order and growth, job creation and end the scourge of corruption. In my constituency many young people resort to mostly illegal immigration to South Africa in search of jobs with quite some negative consequences to their own personal security and welfare.  These young people badly need jobs and other economic empowerment opportunities.  There is also a need jobs and other economic empowerment opportunities.  

"There is also need to increase and improve the educational, health and road infrastructure in my constituency to support the development vision outlined by the President.  It is unbelievable that so many years after our independence, we do not have a single boarding school in my constituency and we also do not have a hospital and adequate clinics."

Source - Byo24News

Comments

