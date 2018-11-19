Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Duty on vehicle imports gazetted

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has invoked the Customs and Excise Act and imposed duty in foreign currency on an array of goods that include vehicles and meat, in line with the 2019 National Budget Statement he presented last week.

The other affected imports include horticultural products, cosmetics and selected fruits. The announcement was made in a Government Gazette published last Friday in terms of Section 115 (3) of the Customs and Excise Act (Chapter23:02) and would be known as (Designation of Foreign Currency Dutiable Goods) Notice 2018. The regulations came into effect on November 23.

Clause 3 (1) of the regulations reads as follows: "Subject to Section 3, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development hereby designates goods whose tariff codes and description are listed in the Schedule below for the purpose of Section 115 (3) of the Act.

"(2) Every person who imports any goods designated in terms of this notice shall pay duty in foreign currency. (3) Goods purchased on or before 22 November 2018 and consigned on or before 3rd January 2019, shall be exempted from the operation of this notice provided an approval for the exemption is obtained from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development within 40 days of date of importation of the goods."

The list of vehicles to be charged duty in forex include motor vehicles with racing driver only and double cab both petrol and diesel engine.

Other goods listed for duty in forex include fresh cheese, grated or powdered cheese of all kinds, fresh grapes, groundnuts, margarine, selected meat products, poultry products, swine meat, preserved fish and salt water. The other products on the list include eggs, sugar confectionery, chocolates, cereals, sweet biscuits, bread, tomatoes, potatoes, mushrooms, beans, grape juices, selected cigarettes, trunk suitcases, handbags and toilet linen. While Government has identified several goods on which duty would now be paid in foreign currency, it is vehicles that have been the major talking point.

When the policy statement was announced there was confusion on the effective date of the directive as those who had made payments for their vehicles before the announcement felt hard done by as they were still to take delivery of their vehicles. But the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority threw a lifeline to private motor vehicle buyers who paid for car imports on or before November 22, 2018, exempting them from mandatory duty in foreign currency.

The revenue collector said individuals who imported vehicles on or before November 22, and whose cars are scheduled to arrive in Zimbabwe on or before January 3, 2019 can pay their duty through RTGS, bond notes or foreign currency.

Zimbabweans spend roughly US$500 million on vehicle imports annually. A total of 300 second-hand vehicles are delivered at Beitbridge Border Post, and around 200 import entries are being processed per day. On average, a modest vehicle attracts import duty of between $2 500 and $5 000.

Zimra collects at least $8,5 million monthly from vehicle imports at Beitbridge. As a result of the panic a few weeks before the announcement of the National Budget Statement, daily imports from the neighbouring country had increased to between 500 and 700 cars.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magaya urges Mnangagwa to 'unrepentant'

24 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa hangs on the balance

36 mins ago | 255 Views

The cherry on top of the 2019 National Budget

39 mins ago | 235 Views

3 men sentenced to death

1 hr ago | 1281 Views

Joshua Nkomo turning in his grave

2 hrs ago | 712 Views

Chamisa haunts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Chamisa sets date for anti-Mnangagwa demo

2 hrs ago | 1153 Views

'Chamisa isn't the real enemy'

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Beitbridge councillors breathe fire

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Biti is a clever lawyer - but no match for Mthuli in the economic sphere

2 hrs ago | 1057 Views

State broadcaster seeks illegal tenant's eviction

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Elected officials not your bosses'

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Red Cross locates 'missing' SA-based Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Edgars Zimbabwe customers win big in fashion extravaganza

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa calls for rail network overhaul

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chiyangwa holding nation at ransom

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Define your struggle, activist tells youths

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Pharmacists heed govt warning on US$ pricing

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget: The good, bad and ugly

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Red tape stalls Harare roads rehabilitation

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Fuel service stations feeding black market'

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mnangagwa considers declaring November 21 Peace Day

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Death by 'snake bite' in deep well story takes new turn

2 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Tytan and Olinda to host speed dating event

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Cop loses AK47 while drinking with hookers

2 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube to meet Bulawayo businesses

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF sweeps to victory in by-election

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Forex duty on 'luxuries' goods, not on cars

2 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa to open up Zimbabwe airspace

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Lecturers prey on female students

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

Chamisa to testify before Commission

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

Zinara committee audit report questioned

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Tuku recovering at home

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Motlanthe Commission not a popularity contest

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

150 000 cars face de-registration

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

BREAKING: Zanu-PF thrash MDC Alliance to retain Mutoko North seat

12 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Harare killings inquest - Ex soldier abducted day before testifying

12 hrs ago | 6505 Views

BREAKING: Accident kills 3

12 hrs ago | 3189 Views

Japajapa, Kunaka: A case of sour grapes

13 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Road carnage at Mupfure Bridge near Chegutu, three feared dead

13 hrs ago | 3884 Views

Africa's richest woman

13 hrs ago | 4354 Views

'ED has so far created 800 000 jobs' says Mangwana - figment of delusional apologist

15 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Mugabe now confined to a wheelchair

18 hrs ago | 17459 Views

Masvingo plane crash: Fresh details emerge

18 hrs ago | 7298 Views

Chamisa beaten to his game

19 hrs ago | 9745 Views

Chamisa's demands rejected, to appear Monday

19 hrs ago | 8342 Views

Chiwenga backs Mnangagwa for 2023

19 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Zvimba still has fond memories of Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Chamisa rivals face expulsion from MDC

19 hrs ago | 2298 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days