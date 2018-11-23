Journalist threatened after distancing army from August 1 killings

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Commission of Inquiry into the August 1, 2018 Post-Election Violence says it has received with concern a statement by Mr Maynard Kudakwashe Manyowa who testified before it last Thursday alleging that he was viciously attacked on social media and also threatened in person including his two wives, children and employees right from the time he was testifying live on ZBC Television and other online streaming media.In his statement, Manyowa also alleges that pictures of his property have been exposed on various social media accounts with threats of causing physical harm and death to him, his family, and employees.Mr Manyowa has since reported his case to the police.In a statement to ZBC News, spokesperson of the Commission Mr John Masuku implored the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other law enforcement agents to urgently and fully investigate Mr Manyowa's allegations and bring to book all perpetrators of verbal and physical violence or abuse who cause harm, despondency and discouragement to citizens who have freely testified before it.Mr Masuku also reiterated on the commission's commitment to protecting all citizens who appear before it, through law enforcement agents.He said the commission is disturbed by people who attack and denigrate the integrity, professional ability and reputation of some commissioners and the prerogative of the appointing authority who is the head of state and government."It should be borne in mind that His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa saw it fit to appoint the current Commissioners to carry out this national task in terms of the laws of the land. In fact, the courts have since made a judgement in favour of their unperturbed continuation of duty with the right to ask questions without any threats or hindrance," he said.The commission therefore urges all citizens who attend public hearings to give the opportunity to all those giving testimonies without interjections, heckling and demeaning.