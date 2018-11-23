Latest News Editor's Choice


Mudzuri blasts MDC MPs

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Vice President Elias Mudzuri has blasted MDC MPs for attacking him for attending a meeting at the State House on Monday.

Mudzuri said in a statement, "This morning I responded to the invite that was extended to me by Senate President in my capacity as the leader of the House under the Parliamentary Standing Rules and Orders rule 11 that states:

The President of the Senate and the Deputy President of the Senate, accompanied by their proposers and seconders and other Senators, shall as soon as may be after their election, present themselves to the President.

"It is with sadness and unfortunate circumstances that my fellow junior parliamentarians would want to play petty politics on something that is part of my terms of reference as Party deployee." The irate Mudzuri said.

"If what I did was " illegal" to my fellow parliamentarians, then I want to understand what we are still doing in parliament as a Party and wasting taxpayer's money.
I went to State House not to appease President Munangagwa, but to respect the office of Parliament. If I am wrong and they are right I would be proud to be fired from the Party because I represented the Party in Parliament business. It's sad that my very colleagues, were fully engaged in parliament business at HICC on post budget consultations, a budget presentation that saw MPs under attack from police. What hypocrisy!

"I believe that I went to State House not to betray anyone nor did I do it nicodemusly, but in the full knowledge of my colleagues who then faked theatrical accusations. The nation is faced with acute economic challenges under a failed leadership of ZANU-PF. That must be our focus, but to abuse my person this way is very unfortunate."

On Monday Youth Secretary General Lovemore Chinoputsa called for Mudzuri's  ouster.



Source - Byo24News

