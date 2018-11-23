MDC-Alliance MPs confront Mudzuri

News / National

by Staff reporter

Some MDC Alliance legislators have confronted their vice president Senator Elias Mudzuri for participating at a State House function this morning where Parliament Presiding Officers were presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Senator Mudzi is the leader of the opposition in the Senate, hence his attendance.In a video clip that has gone viral, the MPs, who included Murisi Zwizwai and Charlton Hwende, among others, queried why Mudzuri went to State House, saying to them it was tantamount to endorsing President Mnangagwa.Zwizwai and Hwende said Mudzuri should have realised that he was the only MDC Alliance member attending the function, citing the fact that the party's chief whip Mr Prosper Mutseyami did not attend.The two also referred to last Thursday's chaotic incident in parliament when the opposition lawmakers were ejected from parliament by the Speaker for disrespecting President Mnangagwa as he entered the august house to listen to the 2019 budget presentation.The MDC Alliance has refused to endorse President Mnangagwa's victory in the July 30 harmonised elections, even after the Constitutional Court upheld the results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.