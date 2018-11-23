Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mudzuri in trouble for meeting Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MDC youths have called for the expulsion of the party's vice president Elias Mudzuri after he allegedly attended a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday at State House against his party's resolution not to.

In a video clip that has gone viral, the MPs, who included Murisi Zwizwai and Charlton Hwende, among others, queried why Mudzuri went to State House, saying to them it was tantamount to endorsing President Mnangagwa.

Zwizwai and Hwende said Mudzuri should have realised that he was the only MDC Alliance member attending the function, citing the fact that the party's chief whip Mr Prosper Mutseyami did not attend.

The two also referred to last Thursday's chaotic incident in parliament when the opposition lawmakers were ejected from parliament by the Speaker for disrespecting President Mnangagwa as he entered the august house to listen to the 2019 budget presentation.

The MDC Alliance has refused to endorse President Mnangagwa's victory in the July 30 harmonised elections, even after the Constitutional Court upheld the results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

more news to follow...

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa, Biti disown MDC Alliance demonstrators

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Govt dissolves Natpharm board

1 hr ago | 261 Views

MDC Parliamentarians hypocritical: Mudzuri

2 hrs ago | 614 Views

2019 National Budget requires everyone's support, commitment

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Choppies workers defend Mphoko

2 hrs ago | 931 Views

Payment of duty in foreign currency is justified

3 hrs ago | 863 Views

Mnangagwa another chief 1979 Gukurahundi implementing agent

3 hrs ago | 1028 Views

VIDEO: Car burns in Harare

4 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Mnangagwa goes after Mphoko

5 hrs ago | 6717 Views

MDC-Alliance MPs confront Mudzuri

5 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Suicide cases spike in colleges

5 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chivayo sues ZPC for $25 million

5 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Students arrested for insulting Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Zimbabweans to apply for passports at post offices

5 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Macheso's daughter finally divorces

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Let's not give Zanu-PF more time

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Parliament calls for clarity on Zimbabwe Airways ownership

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF targets youth vote

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa showdown now inevitable

5 hrs ago | 713 Views

Warrant of arrest for Walter Mzembi

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mliswa speaks on ZANUPF association

6 hrs ago | 1513 Views

'I survived military abduction' says Tendai Biti

6 hrs ago | 3678 Views

King Mzilikazi and the Mambo people created a nation

8 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa creates 800 000 jobs

8 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Mai Chaza; Guta Ra Mwari's first God in human flesh

8 hrs ago | 3657 Views

Chamisa accepted corrupt ZEC against advice not to, he must appear before Commission - no cherry picking

8 hrs ago | 3611 Views

Mudzuri blasts MDC MPs

9 hrs ago | 4083 Views

Private car importers can meet Zimra deadline (January 3 2019)

9 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Airport accident claims 2 lives

10 hrs ago | 4902 Views

10ngah.com brings the $125 Laptop with CyberMonday in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 940 Views

BCC NOTICE: temporary traffic diversion to a section of 3rd avenue to decongest 6th avenue

10 hrs ago | 1237 Views

MDC speaks on Colonel Elliot Piki's abduction

11 hrs ago | 5896 Views

Apparently budget presentation was relatively good, but lacks clarity

11 hrs ago | 775 Views

VIDEO: Mudzuri expelled from MDC?

11 hrs ago | 6331 Views

Masiyiwa and the national interest

11 hrs ago | 2451 Views

Exposé : The rot in Harare city council explained

12 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Mnangagwa meets Parliament Presiding Officers

12 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Chamisa to appear before Motlanthe Commission

12 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Journalist threatened after distancing army from August 1 killings

12 hrs ago | 2207 Views

'I was raped' says Linda Masarira

12 hrs ago | 4497 Views

Magaya urges Mnangagwa to repent

13 hrs ago | 9999 Views

Chamisa hangs on the balance

14 hrs ago | 5050 Views

The cherry on top of the 2019 National Budget

14 hrs ago | 1688 Views

3 men sentenced to death

15 hrs ago | 5728 Views

Joshua Nkomo turning in his grave

15 hrs ago | 3113 Views

Chamisa haunts Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3947 Views

Chamisa sets date for anti-Mnangagwa demo

15 hrs ago | 4087 Views

'Chamisa isn't the real enemy'

15 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Beitbridge councillors breathe fire

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days