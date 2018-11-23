Mudzuri in trouble for meeting Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kindergarten politics 101...Zwizwai is always at VPs farm who whips him? If I were @EngMudzuri I would just resign from this outfit than to be humiliated day in and day out by these clowns pic.twitter.com/0QOHhfJYhn — Linda T. Masarira (@lilomatic) November 26, 2018

MDC youths have called for the expulsion of the party's vice president Elias Mudzuri after he allegedly attended a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday at State House against his party's resolution not to.In a video clip that has gone viral, the MPs, who included Murisi Zwizwai and Charlton Hwende, among others, queried why Mudzuri went to State House, saying to them it was tantamount to endorsing President Mnangagwa.Zwizwai and Hwende said Mudzuri should have realised that he was the only MDC Alliance member attending the function, citing the fact that the party's chief whip Mr Prosper Mutseyami did not attend.The two also referred to last Thursday's chaotic incident in parliament when the opposition lawmakers were ejected from parliament by the Speaker for disrespecting President Mnangagwa as he entered the august house to listen to the 2019 budget presentation.The MDC Alliance has refused to endorse President Mnangagwa's victory in the July 30 harmonised elections, even after the Constitutional Court upheld the results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.more news to follow...