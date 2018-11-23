Latest News Editor's Choice


10ngah.com
News / National

Mohadi banished from funeral wake

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SENATOR Tambudzani Mohadi was last week banished from a funeral wake of a cousin of Vice-President Kembo Mohadi a few minutes before the VP arrived, as the couple's relationship continues to deteriorate to embarrassingly low levels.

A witness said the Beitbridge senator cut a lone figure at the home of the late Ngambeni Mohadi (96), who was buried at the Mohadi family home at Mtetengwe, some 25km west of Beitbridge town.

"An advance party of Vice-President's entourage arrived, and she must have been asked to leave. She did not argue, but just picked her bags and left gracefully," said the witness.

All is not well between the two after Mohadi approached the High Court, seeking a formal end to their marriage. The VP, in his divorce application papers, said their union had been in turmoil for almost 18 years.

He buttressed the divorce application with another appeal for a peace order in a Harare Civil Court, alleging his estranged wife, who contested the divorce, harassed him.

Not to be outdone, Senator Mohadi slapped her husband's mistress Julia Muthavhatsindi with a lawsuit, claiming she was responsible for the breakdown of her marriage, a case that is pending before the courts. Prior to her departure, Senator Mohadi, who comes a stone's throw away from the couple's homestead and is a close relative, had been showering elderly people with gifts in what is now known as her trademark in the district. The two's strained relationship has torn Mtetengwe village apart, and has created glaring divisions within their ruling Zanu-PF party at district, constituency and provincial levels in Matabeleland South province.

"If there was another gentle way, it could have been more diplomatic. They are both our people and we love them. We love their children; they make it difficult for an entire community," said one elderly villager from Mtetengwe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kidnapping claim hits killing probe

38 mins ago | 183 Views

Chamisa badly wants a deal with Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 513 Views

Grace Mugabe 'used underwear' story haunts NewsDay reporter

45 mins ago | 279 Views

Army pilot kills lawyer girlfriend in love triangle

46 mins ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe has adequate fuel stocks, claims Gumbo

46 mins ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa exonerated

49 mins ago | 260 Views

Access to information, media freedom in the digital age

50 mins ago | 12 Views

Black Friday craze hits Zimbabwe

52 mins ago | 142 Views

Mupfumira warns parastatal bosses over abuse of funds

53 mins ago | 68 Views

Mzembi's trial postponed again

55 mins ago | 52 Views

CIO agent convicted for contempt of court

56 mins ago | 158 Views

Kamambo asks Fifa to postpone Zifa polls

57 mins ago | 49 Views

Parliament urged to oversee govt spending

57 mins ago | 35 Views

'Aug 1 shootings were pre-planned,' says Chamisa

59 mins ago | 289 Views

Mudzuri accused of being a sellout

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe records 250 new HIV infections weekly

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa's govt lays the law on planned demo

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Politburo meeting postponed

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Chamisa allies gun for Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 137 Views

'No allowances' for rowdy MPs

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Card cloning cases rise alarmingly

1 hr ago | 170 Views

India to offer Zimbabwe jewellery manufacturing scholarships

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Villagers didn't loot from plane crash: Police

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Anchor wage talks on 10% inflation: RBZ

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Mthuli Ncube to review Govt vehicle policy

1 hr ago | 501 Views

Fifa orders Dembare to pay $17,000

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Back to back success for Zim Achievers Australia as 2018 winners are announced

8 hrs ago | 465 Views

Elias Mudzuri to be uprooted from MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 2910 Views

Falling In Love – part 2

8 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Falling In Love - Part 1

8 hrs ago | 1474 Views

The Hitchhiker

9 hrs ago | 770 Views

Biti claims that he cannot see

9 hrs ago | 4515 Views

Chamisa, Biti disown MDC Alliance demonstrators

10 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Govt dissolves Natpharm board

11 hrs ago | 862 Views

MDC Parliamentarians hypocritical: Mudzuri

12 hrs ago | 1133 Views

2019 National Budget requires everyone's support, commitment

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Choppies workers defend Mphoko

12 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Payment of duty in foreign currency is justified

12 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Mnangagwa another chief 1979 Gukurahundi implementing agent

13 hrs ago | 1581 Views

VIDEO: Car burns in Harare

14 hrs ago | 3109 Views

Mnangagwa goes after Mphoko

14 hrs ago | 10336 Views

Mudzuri in trouble for meeting Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2340 Views

MDC-Alliance MPs confront Mudzuri

15 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Suicide cases spike in colleges

15 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Chivayo sues ZPC for $25 million

15 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Students arrested for insulting Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Zimbabweans to apply for passports at post offices

15 hrs ago | 3560 Views

Macheso's daughter finally divorces

15 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Let's not give Zanu-PF more time

15 hrs ago | 498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days