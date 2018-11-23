Grace Mugabe 'used underwear' story haunts NewsDay reporter

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mutare-based NewsDay reporter Kenneth Nyangani has been summoned for the second time to appear at Mutare Magistrates' Courts on December 18, 2018 ,facing charges of criminal nuisance.Nyangani was handed the summons on Friday at Mutare Central Police Station Law and Order Section.Last year, Mutare magistrate Sekai Chiundura ruled that the State would proceed by way of summons after it had failed to provide a trial date five times.Then, the State had claimed it was still conducting investigations.Nyangani was arrested over a story published in October last year, alleging former First Lady Grace Mugabe had donated used underwear to Zanu-PF supporters in the Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency through former local MP Esau Mupfumi.Nyangani's lawyer, Passmore Nyakureba, from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, had argued that his client had laboured under the reporting conditions, which were infringing on his right to personal liberty. Then, the accused was reporting once a week at Mutare Central Police Station.Nyakureba will represent Nyangani when the case resumes next month.