Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to name new PG

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2018 at 06:50hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will soon announce his choice for Prosecutor-General after getting a shortlist of three candidates who underwent public interviews by the Judicial Services Commission last month.

Eleven candidates went through public interviews to fill the position left vacant after Mr Ray Goba resigned while facing investigations into alleged abuse of office.

Mr Goba was accused of failing to prosecute high profile criminal cases, putting his office into disrepute and leaving the country without Cabinet authority.

Mr Kumbirai Hodzi is the acting PG.

Those interviewed for the job on November 1 are Cheda Maphios, Chingeya Wendy Rowesai, Chinyoka Tinomudaishe, Nara Tavenga, Hodzi Kumbirai, Hogwe Misheck, Majome Fungayi Jessie, Mantsebo Calvin Tichaona, Marondedza Edios Edmund, Mashumba Norio and Ziyambi Florence.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said last week, "Following the interview, three names of the successful interview are brought to the attention of the President.

"The law says from those three names the President should select one name for the office.

"If he is satisfied with a name on that list he selects one and if he is unhappy he can communicate that new names be submitted.

"As of now we are await for the President to apply his mind to the names that were submitted to him before he makes the announcement.

"The Constitution does not give him a timeframe that the announcement should be made by such a time."

JSC Secretary Mr Walter Chikwanha told The Sunday Mail that the names were submitted to the President in terms of the law.

"As the JSC we have done all that is required of us in terms of the Constitution which states that after the interview we submit three names to the President for him to consider before naming the Prosecutor General designate before swearing in."

The appointment of a PG is done in terms of Section 259(3), as read with Section 180(2), of the Constitution.

Section 259(4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that: "The Prosecutor-General must be qualified for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court."

Section 178 says "(1) A person is qualified for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court if he or she is a Zimbabwean citizen and at least forty years old and, in addition —

"(a) is or has been a judge of a court with unlimited jurisdiction in civil or criminal matters in a country in which the common law is Roman-Dutch or English and English is an officially recognised language; or

"(b) for at least ten years, whether continuously or not, he or she has been qualified to practise as a legal practitioner —

"(i) in Zimbabwe; or (ii) in a country in which the common law is Roman-Dutch or English and English is an officially recognised language; and is currently so qualified to practise.

"(2) To be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court a person must be a fit and proper person to hold office as a judge."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - sundyamail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

11 hrs ago | 6639 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 7798 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 9052 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2830 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4724 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

14 hrs ago | 1642 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1892 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2530 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

15 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2740 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 714 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4211 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2801 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2829 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12616 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

18 hrs ago | 4265 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

18 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 5800 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

23 hrs ago | 4816 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

23 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1667 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7208 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1492 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days