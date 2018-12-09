Latest News Editor's Choice


'SA robber' shot, killed in Nkulumane

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2018 at 06:58hrs | Views
THE body of a suspected South African armed robber, who was shot and killed after he tried to rob a Nkulumane man who had sold his house last month has been repatriated to that country.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the issue, saying the body was repatriated a few days after the incident, after his relatives claimed it.

The man, who has since been identified as Victor Mkhudi, is reported to have been part of a three-man gang that tried to rob Mr Takawira Nhomboka of Nkulumane who had sold his house to a Zimbabwean woman based in South Africa. According to Mr Nhomboka the woman might have been followed when she travelled to Zimbabwe to finalise the deal.

"I suspect that she may have been followed from South Africa. She may have told someone about the transaction. It so happened that after it was done I left the money somewhere for safe keeping and went home. On that evening I had on me US$400 and about 150 bond notes," Mr Nhomboka.

He said when he got to his house around 10pm he noticed three suspicious men loitering not very far from his house.

"Our road is very quiet and there are no people that walk around at that time of the night. So I was hesitant to drive to the house. I then phoned my wife and asked her to open the gate. As I drove to the house the robbers began walking fast towards the gate. That is when I became suspicious and pulled out my gun and fired a warning shot into the air. They then ran towards the gate and I carried on firing towards them," he said.

He, however, ran out of ammunition and that is when they returned and hijacked his car.

"By that time I too had sought cover, as I didn't know whether they were armed or not. The police had already been notified when the gunshots were being fired, when they arrived and when we did our investigations we discovered that I had shot one of them in the back of the neck and he had died on the spot," said Mr Nhomboka.

He said they traced his car and discovered it dumped in Rangemore and stripped of the upholstery.

"They had stripped the vehicle in search of the money but they didn't find it. All they took was the US$400 in the car and left my phones and everything else," he said.

Source - sundaynews

