ZITF hotel project takes shape

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2018 at 07:04hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company says it is finalising tenders for the construction of its hotel and conference centre.

The project, which is valued at $11 million, is expected to provide an alternate revenue stream for the exhibition company.

With a capacity of 300 beds, the hotel is set to become the biggest in the city.

Presently the biggest hotel in the city, Bulawayo Rainbow, has 180 rooms, while Holiday Inn has 157 rooms.

The project will also see the construction of an 800-seater Convention Centre.

ZITF company chairperson Ruth Ncube told journalists at an event to mark the launch of 2019 edition of the ZITF that the facility would set the stage for the hosting of competitive and global conferences.

"We are beginning to take advantage of the piece of land that we currently are holding," she said.

"We are at the last stage of going to tender where we are putting on the conference centre, hotel and other such amenities.

"You may also want to consider the kind of focus that we have on the Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions, where again part of our halls are being turned into proper meeting facilities.

"If you look at it, you will be able to find out that in the past we have not been able to attract proper quality events because of the kind of facilities we have.

"We are looking at and working hard to turn our facilities into proper competitive venues and wish to hold a proper global conference".

The 2019 edition of the ZITF will mark 60 years of the annual business networking event.

Ncube said 49 631 square metres had been made available for sale with 64,7% being taken up compared to 59% at the same time last year.

At least 130 exhibitors had already confirmed participation, she added.

Industry minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, who was also present at the event, said ZITF officials had been conducting visits to foreign diplomatic missions to invite exhibitors and business visitor delegations.

"One-on-one meetings will be organised with interested exhibitors to ensure that the show provides a tailored, enriching experience for each delegate," he said.

"Targeted buyers include representatives from businesses seeking new sources of raw materials, goods and services, potential investors and financiers, distributors and other supply chain players.

"As Zimbabwe continues to work towards driving sectorial growth in its productive sectors, ZITF 2019 will, therefore, provide a stage for potential investors and business partners to identify and forge relationships with stakeholders in those sectors of the economy that will drive industrial development."

Events that will run under the show include the international business conference organised in conjunction with the National Economic Consultative Forum, a manufacturers' breakfast meeting hosted by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, and a charity golf challenge.

Source - the standard

