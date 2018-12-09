Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt ponders US$ fuel pricing

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2018 at 07:06hrs | Views
The government is considering requests by players in the oil industry who are seeking authority to sell fuel in foreign currency, the industry regulator has said.

Service stations do not seem to be coping and fuel queues are now a common sight countrywide

Fuel shortages have intensified in recent weeks leading to debate over the sustainability of continuing to have the imported product sold in bond notes and the real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system or electronic dollars.

Officially bond notes are pegged at par with the greenback, but the reality on the ground is that the bond note trades at 3:1 to the US dollar.

The anomaly has resulted in operators failing to restock as foreign suppliers require payment in US dollars.

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) acting CEO Eddington Mazambani disclosed that proposals had been made to the Energy ministry and were still under consideration.

Mazambani appeared before the Joel Gabbuza-led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy to speak about the fuel situation in the country.

He said the proposal to sell in US dollars had not yet been given a nod, adding however that it was not reasonable for ordinary Zimbabweans who earned their money in RTGS to buy fuel in forex.

"There has been a proposal that some fuel service stations should sell it in forex, and one of the major players in the oil industry, Zuva, has already piloted the project at two service stations (Zuva Victoria Falls and Zuva Groombridge)," Mazambani said.

"We have already sent a proposal to the Ministry of Energy to consider more players to sell fuel in foreign currency so that we ease the pressure on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in terms of allocating foreign currency for the procurement of fuel."

Mazambani said there was need to ensure that the fuel purchased from the RBZ facility was not abused to the extent it ended up being sold in US dollars.

"Selling fuel in forex is not sustainable. We have to take into account the vulnerable members of our society. I think the solution to this fuel issue is much bigger," he said.

Kuwadzana East MP Chalton Hwende said designating fuel stations to sell in forex would have detrimental effects on the majority of the population, who earn salaries in RTGS.

Mazambani boss said the fuel sold in US dollars would be bought using foreign currency account swipe cards, and not cash in order to put reconciliatory mechanisms to differentiate between the fuel purchased through the RBZ facility from the fuel procured by the fuel companies.

MPs said customers were being short-changed at fuel stations where priority was being given to card holders, while those paying through electronic transactions were turned away.

"The cards are an internal arrangement whereby card holders would have paid in advance and garages would have taken people's money upfront," Mazambani said.

Godfrey Ncube, the Petrotrade chief executive, added: "We have a deliberate policy because we have customers who pay in advance, and we have a small percentage of residual fuel, which we leave in tanks for card and coupon customers."

For support to farmers, Ncube said they had engaged Agribank and installed fuel tanks at some farms.

Chipinge South MP Enock Porusingazi suggested that given the serious fuel shortages in the country, consideration should be taken to go 100% ethanol to E100. Currently, the country is on E15. Countries like Brazil are on E100.

Mazambani said Zera at one time engaged Americans to do a study on whether the country could go E100.

"We got technical advice that of the fleet that we have in the country, we can only go to 10% of ethanol blend," he said.

"There are very few vehicles in Zimbabwe that can take up to E80, and those are vehicles like the Jeep Cherokee.  

"With all other cars, we will end up having very serious technical problems if we move to E100. We will have serious breakdowns."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

11 hrs ago | 6615 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 7775 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 9025 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2825 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4707 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

14 hrs ago | 1640 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1892 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2525 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2737 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 714 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4211 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2801 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12608 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4264 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 5800 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4816 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

23 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7208 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days