Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsholotsho gets network boost

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2018 at 07:19hrs | Views
The government will continue rolling out projects aimed at bridging the digital divide and ensuring universal access to telecommunication services,  Information and Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services minister Kazembe Kazembe said yesterday.

Officially unveiling a shared telecommunications tower in Pumula, Tsholotsho, worth over US$400 000 on Friday, Kazembe said some parts of Zimbabwe were poorly serviced when it came to ICTs.

"Given the foregoing, our pledge to the nation is that as a sector, we shall not rest until the legacy objectives of connecting the unconnected, bridging the digital divide, mitigating the dearth of digital awareness, education and requisite skills set as well as mitigating the apparently widening affordability gaps are fully met," he said.

The unveiling of the tower under the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) shared infrastructure programme was attended by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo, Tsholotsho North legislator Sibusisiwe Khumalo, Zanu-PF North provincial leadership, traditional leadership and the local community.

This becomes the third facility in the Matabeleland region funded by the Universal Services Fund (USF) as part of its Potraz programme of spreading network connectivity.

Kazembe described the project as aimed at addressing the remaining issues of network coverage and universal connectivity, particularly in marginalised areas.

He urged Potraz to continue pushing for infrastructure sharing and more similar projects for the benefit of Zimbabweans.

Moyo also hailed the development as necessary way in addressing challenges of network connectivity, which the district was facing since independence.

Potraz director-general Gift Machengete assured that the telecommunications regulatory body would continue to use the USF in implementing projects that benefit Zimbabwe.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

11 hrs ago | 6617 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 7784 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 9029 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2826 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4710 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

14 hrs ago | 1641 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1892 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2527 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2739 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 714 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4211 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2801 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2825 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12608 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4264 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

18 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 5800 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4816 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

23 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2448 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7208 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days