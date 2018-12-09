Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

I'm no land baron, says Msindo

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2018 at 07:20hrs | Views
DESTINY of Africa Network (DAnet) founder and Zanu-PF-aligned cleric, Obadiah Msindo, has claimed his land deals were above board and that he is not a land baron.

Msindo, known for parcelling out residential stands across the country, said this while speaking at the launch of gospel musician Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi's album in Harare on Friday night.

The preacher donated a 300-square-metre residential stand in Kadoma to the gospel diva.

"Some people say I am a land baron, but I am different from those other land barons because my books are in order," Msindo said.

"If former president Robert Mugabe would have been here, he would have said your operations are in order."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa set up a commission to investigate the alleged parcelling out of land by land barons linked to the ruling Zanu-PF during Mugabe's era.

Mnangagwa has vowed that those that found to have acquired the land illegally would be prosecuted.

Msindo took the audience through the gospel of prosperity, while at the same time showering praises on the Mnangagwa administration.

"If you don't work hard, you die. Work to eat. There are a lot of opportunities in this new dispensation. Grab those opportunities, get that mine, and get that farm. Faith without action is dirty," he said.

"We are coming out of those difficult 37 years and we need to give this new government a chance.

"It will be a difficult time of transformation. We are coming out of Egypt and Canaan is nigh."

The Zanu-PF-aligned cleric early this year said he had secured funding to roll out a car loan scheme for pastors and their wives, a move that was aimed at attracting votes for Zanu-PF ahead of the July 30 election.

On Friday he said he would soon roll out similar projects targeted at gospel artistes.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

11 hrs ago | 6612 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 7768 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 9019 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2122 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2824 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4705 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

14 hrs ago | 1640 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1892 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2524 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2735 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 714 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4210 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2800 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2821 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12604 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4264 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 5799 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4816 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

23 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7208 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1488 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days