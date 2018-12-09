Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa sidelines Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2018 at 07:23hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has effectively ended Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's ambitions for the top post after Zanu-PF structures took the unusual step of endorsing him as the ruling party's candidate almost five years before the next election.

Zanu-PF will hold its annual conference in Esigodini in Matabeleland South this week amid simmering tensions between Mnangagwa and the increasingly isolated Chiwenga.

After leading the coup that toppled former president Robert Mugabe in November last year, Chiwenga's backers wanted Mnangagwa to serve one term and hand over the reins to the former army commander ahead of the 2023 elections.

However, that plan seems to have gone up in smoke with a strong push for Mnangagwa to run for a second term, which was started by Zanu-PF youths a few weeks ago.

A senior Zanu-PF official revealed that the rush to endorse Mnangagwa was linked to a plan to isolate Chiwenga and to curb his influence in the ruling party.

"In public they might want to give an impression that they are united, but a lot of things are happening in the background," the source said.

"Mnangagwa's backers are making sure that Chiwenga's influence in both government and party is whittled down.

"This is why there is a rush to endorse the president as the party's presidential candidate in 2023 only three months after the elections. This is being done to ensure Chiwenga will not have any chance."

The Zanu-PF youth league, women's league, war veterans and the majority of the provincial structures have already endorsed Mnangagwa as the party's presidential candidate for 2023.

The youths were the first to make the public endorsement and went on to unveil the "2023 ED-PFee" slogan to campaign for the president.

The youth league's commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu criticised party members who were whispering in corridors that Mnangagwa would only run for one term.

Tsenengamu's declaration and recent statements by Zanu-PF youth secretary Pupurai Togarepi and secretary for administration Lewis Matutu, declaring that Mnangagwa could not be challenged, are said to have unsettled Chiwenga's backers.

"Chiwenga's supporters are now feeling betrayed. They think Mnangagwa would not have been president without the retired general.

"They are bitter that Chiwenga and most of those loyal to him are being sidelined by a clique close to Mnangagwa led by his relatives and allies," the source said.

"They also think Mnangagwa has been captured and is betraying some of the agreements made when he was made leader.

"They are bitter that the security establishments are now led by people from mostly Midlands, the army and Central Intelligence Organisation, and there are plots to have one from Masvingo to take over the police force."

According to the source, the targeting of command agriculture benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei was a way of dismantling Chiwenga's support base as the businessman is believed to be his major financier.

"A lot is happening. Mnangagwa backers are not sleeping. They know Chiwenga is a real threat in the succession matrix. They would have been glad if he was removed from his position and they are busy plotting for that," another source added.

However, Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Mnangagwa's endorsement had nothing to do with the alleged plot against Chiwenga.

"VP Chiwenga has responded to that. It is all nonsense. It is wishful thinking. There is nothing wrong in endorsing the president now and all who want to challenge him can always stand against him ahead of 2023," he said.

"The issue of VP Chiwenga is nonsense. It's a democratic country, and people are free to express themselves. That was why we fought for freedom. As long as you don't break the law, there is nothing wrong with that."

This week's conference will be the first without Mugabe after last year's extraordinary congress that elected Mnangagwa as Zanu-PF's new leader.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

11 hrs ago | 6605 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 7762 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 9011 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2821 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4701 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

14 hrs ago | 1640 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1892 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2522 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 714 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4209 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2799 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2821 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12602 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4264 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 5799 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4816 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

23 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7207 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1488 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days