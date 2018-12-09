Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's graft probe targets judges

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2018 at 14:10hrs | Views
With President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration desperate to restore public trust, a senior government official has said the anti-corruption dragnet has been extended to cover all judicial officers, among them judges.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs secretary Virginia Mabhiza revealed to the 'Daily News on Sunday' that government has put everyone within the judiciary under the spotlight by launching internal investigations aimed at flushing out corrupt judicial officers.

The investigations are going beyond any position, and will include the entire gamut, from prosecutors to judges.

"Everyone should be careful, because we are all being investigated and anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will face the full wrath of the law," Mabhiza said.

Each year, corruption is draining billions of dollars from the State in rackets involving government officials and business people.

When he was voted into power in the July 30 presidential election, Mnangagwa promised to stop the rot although critics say he has been targeting only his perceived enemies.

Zimbabwe was last year ranked 157th out of 175 countries on the Transparency International index, which measures public perceptions of corruption in public institutions.

This comes amid fears shortcomings in the judicial system, including bribable judges and prosecutors, could undermine even the strongest of cases.

With poor remuneration being one of the major causes of corruption by judicial officers, Mabhiza said government was seriously looking into the issue.

A shortage of staff and poor pay is regularly cited as a major problem.

Some public officials are tempted to accept bribes in order to supplement their salaries as the economy continues on a downward spiral.

Zimbabwe has over the years suffered a serious economic meltdown that people also attributed to corruption by senior government officials and ordinary citizens.

"We are also alive to the issue of the conditions of service of judicial officers and these conditions of service are being reviewed," she said.

In 2015, the Judicial Services Commission together with other stakeholders such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Law Society of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and members of the public, launched a campaign to end corruption, dubbed Against Corruption Together (Act).

During the launch, the issue of remuneration also popped up as one of the major causes of corruption by judicial officers.

Mabhiza said this campaign did not yield the desired results.

"There wasn't much ground that was gained through this campaign. We suspected there was a cartel that was involved in corrupt activities and that is what the government is now trying to contain through other mechanisms," she said, adding that the new department under the Office of the President and Cabinet was also aimed at boosting the fight against corruption within the judiciary and all sectors in general.

She also said the government had taken a wholesome approach in dealing with corruption within the judiciary through the deliberate transfer of magistrates and prosecutors across the country.

"The transfer of officers within the two sectors is also aimed at weeding out corruption," she said.

Further confirming the severity of the issue, Mabhiza said there will be no sacred cows. She said no one will be spared in the investigations, including commissioners.
Corruption in Zimbabwe has reached alarming levels, which has infiltrated several public and private institutions.

Over the years, there has been a growing concern over the government's failure to bring bigwigs to book, as they are cited as the main culprits in corruption activities.

Corruption in Zimbabwe has become a cancerous scourge that has left the majority of Zimbabweans living in abject poverty while the high-wheeled ones live lavishly.

Over the years, government has been glaringly ignoring adverse reports by the country's auditor-general on abuse of public sector funds.

In previous reports, the auditor-general has been unearthing massive abuse of funds in different ministries through flouting tender procedures and disobeying government rules, but nothing has been done to address that.

The country has been losing significant potential revenue due to corruption, which in turn is playing a part in bleeding the country's economy.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6602 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 7757 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 9005 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2820 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4697 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

14 hrs ago | 1640 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1891 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2522 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 714 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4208 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2798 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2820 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12601 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4263 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 5799 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4816 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

23 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7207 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days