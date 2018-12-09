Mnangagwa promotes senior police officers

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted senior police officers with effect from 7 December 2018.In a statement, ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga said the promotions were made in terms of the Police Act, Chapter 11.10, section 14 (1)(b).The senior officers promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner General are:Senior Assistant Commissioner Ngirandi Mind ElliottSenior Ass Commissioner Ncube LearnSenior Ass Comm Chipato Lorraine.Four (4) Assistant Commissioners have been elevated to the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner and these are:Assistant Commissioner David mahoyaAssistant Commissioner Kudakwashe MubemiAssistant Commissioner Chrispen CharumbiraAssistant Commissioner Partson Nyabadza.A total of 15 chief sups were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner, while 34 sups were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent.Commissioner General Godwin Matanga said the promotions are in line with the ZRP thrust of improving service delivery to the nation and the government's policy of attaining a middle income economy by 2030.