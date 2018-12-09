Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa promotes senior police officers

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2018 at 14:14hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted senior police officers with effect from 7 December 2018.

In a statement, ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga said the promotions were made in terms of the Police Act, Chapter 11.10, section 14 (1)(b).

The senior officers promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner General are:

    Senior Assistant Commissioner Ngirandi Mind Elliott
    Senior Ass Commissioner Ncube Learn
    Senior Ass Comm Chipato Lorraine.

Four (4) Assistant Commissioners have been elevated to the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner and these are:

    Assistant Commissioner David mahoya
    Assistant Commissioner Kudakwashe Mubemi
    Assistant Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira
    Assistant Commissioner Partson Nyabadza.

A total of 15 chief sups were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner, while 34 sups were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent.

Commissioner General Godwin Matanga said the promotions are in line with the ZRP thrust of improving service delivery to the nation and the government's policy of attaining a middle income economy by 2030.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

11 hrs ago | 6656 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 7811 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 382 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 9067 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

13 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4738 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

14 hrs ago | 1643 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1893 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2533 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

15 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2740 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4211 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2803 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2830 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12620 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

18 hrs ago | 4266 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

18 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 5800 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

23 hrs ago | 4817 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

23 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1667 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7209 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days