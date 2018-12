News / National

by Social media

Third from left is the current Russian President Vladimir Putin, next to him is THE FIRST AFRICAN MOZAMBIQUE PRESIDENT the late HE Samora Machel, with the CURRENT PRESIDENT OF Zimbabwe Emmerson Munangagwa in 1973 during the freedom fighters training in Kaole Bagamoyo Tanzania. (Archive) Historian creates. Putin stayed in Tanzania training freedom fighters for 4 years from 1973 to 1977.