Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF provinces ditch Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2018 at 17:07hrs | Views
Zanu-PF Mashonaland East and Midlands provinces as well as war collaborators are the latest to endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party's candidate in the 2023 general elections.

The provinces convened meetings, while the national executive of the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILWACO), an affiliate organisation to the ruling Zanu-PF party, met in Harare ahead of the party's annual people's conference set for Esigodini.

In Mashonaland East, the resolutions were read out by provincial Chairperson, Joel Biggie Matiza at the party's interdistrict conference in Marondera.

"All wings of Mashonaland East reaffirm that His Excellency ED Mnangagwa be the sole candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections," said Matiza.

Other party leaders who attended the meeting paid tribute to province for its continued support to the party leadership.

"The endorsement of President Mnangagwa shows that the province is solidly behind the revolutionary party. We have no doubt that our president will win resoundingly in 2023," said Mabel Chinomona.
In the Midlands province, Zanu PF Midlands Chairperson, Engineer McKenzie Ncube said the coordinating committee also unanimously endorsed President Mnangagwa.

The province congratulated President Mnangagwa for his victory during the last presidential elections and thanked him for setting up an independent electoral commission to run the affairs of party elections, saying this will bring transparency to the conduct of party elections.

The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, who was also in attendance, addressed the committee.

She narrated to the party members the projects she is undertaking and future plans for her charity work through her Angel of Hope Foundation and called for unity in the party, urging members to follow party structures in resolving differences.

ZILWACO National Secretary for Information and Publicity, Felix Machando said apart from the endorsement of President Mnangagwa, they are also behind the proposed constitutional amendment on the age limit of presidential election candidates.

President Mnangagwa has already received endorsements from various provinces, party wings and affiliate organisations such as war veterans.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6597 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7747 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8985 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2817 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4689 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3307 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

14 hrs ago | 1637 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1891 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2521 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2730 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 714 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4205 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2796 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12593 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4262 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5799 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4815 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

23 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7204 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1486 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days