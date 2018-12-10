Latest News Editor's Choice


Chipinge crash death toll now 10

by Staff reporter
10 Dec 2018
GOVERNMENT has been urged to urgently rehabilitate the Ngundu-Checheche Road which is now in bad state. Chipinge South legislator Enock Porusingazi made the call following the death of another Ngundu-Tanganda accident victim on Tuesday last week.

This brings the number of people who perished in the accident to 10. The accident occurred on Sunday near Checheche Business Centre after a commuter omnibus collided with a Green Fuel truck.

Police identified the deceased as Conilias Nyanzero (31) from Chiredzi, Trish Goza (9) from Chipinge, Chenjerai White (44) from Chisumbanje, Victor Madziva (22) from Chiredzi and Trephine Sithole (32) from Chisumbanje.

Four other bodies are yet to be identified.

"It is sad that we have since lost another life from Sunday's accident," said Porusingazi.

"I am deeply worried by the number of accidents which are occurring along the Checheche-Ngundu Road.

"We are experiencing frequent accidents on that road, which I think are being precipitated by the state of that road. The road is bumpy and dusty," he said.

Porusingazi said the Government should treat the issue as a matter of urgency. He also called on the Government to speed up the process of devolution saying such issues would be looked into at local administration level.

"I also think the Government should also speed up the devolution process so that such task can be done at local level," he said.

Source - the herald

