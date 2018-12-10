Chiefs to hold rain-making ceremony

News / National

by Staff reporter

Traditional leaders in the Midlands province are expected to conduct a rain-making ceremony amid growing fears over the late start to the rainy season.The Midlands province is yet to receive any significant rains so far raising the concern of traditional leaders.Chief Mazibofa of Mberengwa said traditional leaders used to conduct some rain-making ceremonies every year, but had not been doing so over the last few years. He said they were planning to conduct a rain-making ceremony and traditional leaders were liaising on a date."We have not been consistent of late in leading our subjects to conduct some important ceremonies like the rain-making ceremony."It used to be an annual event that would prepare us for the new rainy season, but few of us do it now. This is the reason why we are having problems. We just need to go back to basics and we are organising that rain-making ceremony," he said.Chief Nemange of Gokwe said traditional leaders in Gokwe had come up with a tentative date of December 11 (tomorrow) for the rain-making ceremony.He said all the traditional leaders in the Midlands province met last month at Battlefields in Kwekwe and discussed the importance of rain-making ceremonies."We met as chiefs in Kwekwe and discussed the issue. We will be conducting the ceremony soon and we had proposed 11 December. We are yet to agree on the actual date," he said.