Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo councillor dies

by Staff reporter
10 Dec 2018 at 05:48hrs | Views
THE Councillor for Ward 28 (Cowdray Park) in Bulawayo Hapson Nyasha Ncube (MDC) has died.

Clr Ncube died yesterday morning at Mater Dei Hospital and the cause of death has not yet been established.

Acting Bulawayo Mayor Clr Mlandu Ncube confirmed the death but said official communication about the funeral and burial will be made after the family and party meet.

"I'm sad to confirm that Ward 28 Councillor Clr Hapson Ncube has passed away. However, we will make an official comment about the funeral and burial arrangements soon after the family and the party meet," he said.

Mourners are gathered at Number 3285 Cowdray Park.

Clr Ncube never attended any council meeting since taking the oath of office in August, a close source revealed. It is suspected that he was not feeling well since then. At one time, residents requested his removal from council, claiming they had never seen him since the time he took the oath of office.

At the time, he was said to bedridden with an undisclosed ailment.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6568 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7721 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8943 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4683 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3302 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1636 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 431 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1889 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2515 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2725 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 713 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4199 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2791 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12586 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4260 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5798 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4814 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7203 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1481 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days