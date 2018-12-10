Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to digitalise 3 500 schools

by Staff reporter
10 Dec 2018 at 05:52hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT targets to fully digitalise about 3 500 schools countrywide within five years in an effort to enhance e-learning and quality education, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima has said.

The pilot national digital learning programme was launched yesterday at Daluka Primary School in Lupane where 20 primary and secondary schools received devices that include tablets, laptops, projectors and white boards.

Forty more schools in the same district will benefit before the programme expands to Gwanda in Matabeleland South where 40 learning institutions will benefit in the first phase of the programme.

Profuture of Spain working with World Vision Spain and Zimbabwe in partnership with Government has provided close to $150 000 for the programme.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof Mavima said the programme dovetails with Government's vision to fully digitalise schools within the next five years.

"This is sponsored by Profuture Spain working with World Vision Spain and Zimbabwe who have committed to provide e-learning devices such as tablets and servers with content. They are providing at least 48 tablets and laptops as well as audio visual equipment and a projector per school.

"We are very happy as they have committed to do 60 schools here in Lupane and 40 in Gwanda which is a very big number, but I have challenged them to do all schools in Lupane," said Prof Mavima. He said Profuture and World Vision had agreed to digitalise all schools in Lupane but implored Government to first electrify the learning institutions.

Prof Mavima said Government targets 100 percent digitalisation in schools so that no pupil is left behind.

"This programme is in line with our updated curriculum and vision for 100 percent computerisation of our schools. As Government we are targeting disadvantaged schools and we have 3 500 of these. We want to provide Information Communication Technologies devices to bring such schools to the same level with those in urban areas and we have given ourselves a maximum of five years to do this," he said.

Fifty percent of schools are computerised countrywide, said the Minister. The devices give access to teaching and learning content with the exception of vernacular subjects.

"There is more content for other subjects as that is generic but vernacular has to be developed by teachers. I therefore urge teachers to develop content for local languages so that it can be used in the teaching process," he said.

World Vision country director, Mr Emmanuel Isch, said the international organisation will always support the country's education to ensure effective learning.

Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane urged the local community to support the project and make sure the gadgets are kept safe for prolonged use. Last week Government introduced a similar project sponsored by Microsoft at Avondale Primary School in Harare while two months ago St Mary's Primary in Hwange was launched as a model eco-school in the country courtesy of World Vision Canada and Learning for Humanity.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6571 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7725 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8948 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4683 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3303 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1636 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

75 land barons arrested

14 hrs ago | 1890 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2515 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2726 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

15 hrs ago | 713 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4199 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2794 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12586 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4260 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5798 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4814 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7203 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1482 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days