Zapu pickets at Joshua Nkomo statue

by Staff reporter
10 Dec 2018 at 06:02hrs | Views
THE Dumiso Dabengwa-led opposition Zapu party on Friday besieged the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo's statue in Bulawayo, protesting over the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

Zapu women's wing staged a mini protest at the statue of the late Vice-President, demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to address the economic challenges the country is facing, which they blamed on skewed Zanu-PF policies.

Nkomo was the founding leader of Zapu.

Zapu treasurer Moses Thwala said the government must respect elders, who worked to build the nation through hard work.

He expressed concern that elders spent nights in bank queues to access their pension money, describing such development as a serious sign of disrespect for senior citizens.

"We are suffering; we are struggling as if we have no government in place. What is this? When will we rest and enjoy life?" Thwala queried.

Zapu national people's council member Thoriso Moyo, who led the protests, said most people who went to the liberation war had nothing to show for because of Zanu-PF's misrule. He also demanded that government addresses the emotive Gukurahundi issue.

"People in Matabeleland and Midlands were killed for supporting Zapu, and these people are not interested in addressing the issue of the killings. We have a lot of orphans due to these killings, and as a result, there is a lot of poverty in Matabeleland," Moyo said.

The protesters were carrying posters, condemning the 2% electronic transaction tax imposed by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube in his Transitional Stabilisation Programme introduced two months ago.

Zapu also demanded that Mnangagwa addresses concerns raised by health professionals to end the strike by doctors, which enters the eleventh day today.

Some posters demanded creation of jobs and action on price hikes that rocked the country after the surge in the demand of the United States dollar following Ncube's stabilisation programme as well as the introduction of foreign currency accounts by the central bank.

Source - newsday

