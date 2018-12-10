Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Supa Mandiwanzira trial kicks off today

by Staff reporter
10 Dec 2018 at 06:04hrs | Views
Journalists say they will be following with keen interest the trial of former Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Supa Mandiwanzira, who is facing charges of abuse of office.

The trial kicks off at the Harare Magistrates Courts today.

The Nyanga South legislator allegedly awarded a contract to Megawatt Company without going to tender and directed NetOne to pay $4 million for the service, and $1 million for consultancy.

Mandiwanzira is also alleged to have seconded Tawanda Chinembiri to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority board without following due process, which prejudiced the telecommunications regulator of $35 000 from allowances drawn by Chinembiri.

"The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists is following with keen interest the legal challenges facing journalist and publisher, Supa Mandiwanzira," Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general Foster Dongozi said.

Mandiwanzira is a former journalist who worked for Zimpapers' Manica Post and The Herald before joining State broadcaster, ZBC, as a business reporter and main news anchor.

He owns a multimedia company, AB Communications which runs national radio station, ZiFM Stereo; metro radio stations Hevoi FM in Masvingo, 98.4 FM in Gweru, production house Mighty Movies and Business Times, a business and financial newspaper.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6563 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7706 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 380 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8924 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4673 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1635 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 431 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1889 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2511 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2698 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 996 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2725 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4195 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2791 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2817 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

17 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12584 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1900 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4258 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5796 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5140 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4814 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7201 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1481 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days