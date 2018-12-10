Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Angry motorists shut down fuel service station

by Staff reporter
10 Dec 2018 at 06:28hrs | Views
ANGRY motorists temporarily closed Total Service Station in Victoria Falls on Friday morning in protest over hoarding of fuel by the garage attendants.

Chaos started on Thursday evening when scores of motorists were told that there was no more petrol after queuing for hours.

Motorists complained about favouritism by petrol attendants who they accused of selling fuel to their friends while the majority of people were being turned away.

Some taxi drivers allegedly cashed in on the situation as they charged $2 to help some vehicle owners jump the queue.

In protest, motorists threatened to assault staff and barricaded the service station using their vehicles.

An Extra City luxury coach which loads passengers at the garage was also delayed as motorists blocked the exit demanding access to fuel.

Total Victoria Falls manager Mr Tinashe Mutambisi reportedly left the premises in a huff as motorists bayed for his blood.

"Some vehicles loaded with drums came to the garage with the intention of hoarding fuel at night. I think the attendants assumed that people would give up after being told that there was no fuel.

"The attendants wanted to sell fuel to their friends and to black market dealers who then re-sell at inflated prices on the streets. Some motorists spent the night in the queue monitoring the situation after seeing some vehicles with drums," said a motorist.

Those who witnessed the skirmishes said motorists threatened to burn some cars that had been assisted by fuel attendants to jump the queue.

"Attendants sold fuel to their friends while everyone was told there was no fuel. They also re-fuelled their own cars which angered motorists. All hell broke loose in the morning when an attendant placed a notice informing people that fuel was finished. People started making noise because they knew it was not true," said a witness.

The Chronicle was told that fuel attendants made an excuse that the fuel was being kept for emergency vehicles like ambulances.

Police intervened in the morning and calmed the situation, after which each motorist was allowed to buy 10 litres of petrol.

Mr Mutambisi denied that the garage was hoarding fuel to sell on the black market.

He said they deliberately reserve some fuel for emergencies.

"Those who bring drums could be hotels because they can't bring generators for fueling. I'm not aware of the issue but all I can say is that we reserve some fuel for prepaid customers. We don't favour anyone and that's why I had to assume duties of attendants to maintain order," said Mr Mutambisi.

Chairperson of the Victoria Falls Fuel Dealers' Association Mr Ozias Marange called for sanity in the fuel industry. "I received calls from people about the issue and what I can say is that if such things are happening police should raid and arrest those doing it," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6543 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7693 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 380 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8913 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4666 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1634 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 431 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2510 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2698 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4194 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2789 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2815 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12576 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1899 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4258 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2642 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5795 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5139 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4814 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7200 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1479 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days