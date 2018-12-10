Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tendai Biti back in court

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 Dec 2018 at 10:24hrs | Views
 MDC National Chairperson Tendai Biti was back in court on Monday to answer charges of contravening the Electoral Act after he allegedly unlawfully and unofficially announced the 30 July 2018 presidential election results.

Biti pleads not guilty to the charges and the trial resumes on Tuesday after adjourning on Monday. He is being represented by a team of lawyers led by Veteran Human Rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.

In a celebrated development Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have obtained an order issued  Harare Magistrate Mugwagwa allowing accredited media practitioners to carry out live streaming of court proceedings during the trial of Mr. Biti.

 Biti is  facing charges of announcing the just-ended 30 July election results, a mandate that is the sole duty of the electoral body, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), and declaring the MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa as the presidential race winner.

Further, Biti is being accused of having a hand in the post-election violence that saw the military intervening and shooting indiscriminately at protesters and unarmed civilians resulting in the death of six people and several injured.

United States' Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Matthew Harrington in a statement to the Senate Committee on foreign relations last week said Emmerson Mnangagwa's government should drop charges against former finance minister and opposition leader Tendai Biti to prove that the Harare administration is "serious about taking the country in a new, more positive direction".

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6537 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7685 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 380 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8888 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4665 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1634 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 431 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2510 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2698 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 993 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2721 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4192 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2788 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2814 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12574 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1899 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4257 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5794 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5139 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4812 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7200 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1479 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days