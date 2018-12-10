News / National
Tensions escalate in Zanu PF
10 Dec 2018 at 11:15hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened to recall incompetent Members of Parliament from his party, including those who refuse to tow the party line in pursuit of narrow factional agendas.
Mnangagwa warned that he would not hesitate to call for by-elections to replace the errant legislators.
More to follow...
Source - dailynews