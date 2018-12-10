BREAKING: Former Minister Undenge acquitted

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Samuel Undenge was on Monday acquitted on the criminal of abuse of office charges.Undenge was accused of using undue influence to force Zimbabwe Power Company to award the Gwanda Solar Power Project deal to maverick businessman Wicknell Chivayo.The state case was that Undenge interfered with the tender process and directed ZPC accounting officer Noah Gwariro to award tender to Chivayo and his company.He allegedly misrepresented that he had capacity to implement the project. Chivayo reportedly won the tender at $172 848 597.The court had been told that on October 23, 2015 ZPC acted on the misrepresentation and signed a contract with Chivayo for implementation of the project. It was alleged that ZPC released $5 607 814, 24 into Intratek bank account for the project to take off.Chivayo allegedly failed to implement the project but converted or transferred the money into various individual and company accounts.The court heard he was also authorised by RBZ to load $849 479 into his visa cards for importation of earth moving equipment in America for construction at Gwanda Solar Project.However, it was alleged, Chivayo failed to notify the Exchange Control Authority of all material particulars relating to importation of said equipment into Zimbabwe and nothing was imported. ZPC suffered prejudice of $5 607 814, 24 and nothing recovered.Undenge is out on a $1 000 bail challenging his four-year jail term for corruption regarding the power utility company to work with Fruitful Communications led by Psychology Maziwisa and Oscar Pambuka.The pair benefited $12 000 from the power company.They are currently serving a 6-year jail term.