Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mandiwanzira trial postponed to December 18

by ZimLive
10 Dec 2018 at 12:04hrs | Views
Former ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira's trial for alleged criminal abuse of office has been postponed to December 18.

His lawyer Advocate Brian Hungwe had asked magistrate Francis Mapfumo to postpone the trial to January 28 next year, arguing that they had only been served with state papers on Monday morning and they needed to engage their witnesses, some of whom are out of the country.

Prosecutor Michael Chakandida objected to the lengthy remand. "I would rather agree to what is stated in our law. I will consider the matter be postponed to December 18," the prosecutor said after reading Section 165 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

Following a brief adjournment, Mapfumo remanded Mandiwanzira to December 18.

The former minister faces corruption allegations over a NetOne audit contract awarded to Megawatt Energy (Private) Limited without going to tender.

It is claimed Mandiwanzira had "interests" in the company, and had directed the state-owned mobile network firm to pay Megawatt $5 million being $4 million for the service and $1 million for consultancy.

The Nyanga South MP is also charged with "unprocedurally seconding" his personal assistant Tawanda Chinembiri - a government employee at deputy director level - to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) board without following due process.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6530 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7679 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 380 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8879 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2793 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4660 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3297 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1634 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 431 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2510 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2695 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 992 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2721 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4192 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2788 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2814 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12569 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1899 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4257 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5794 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5138 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4811 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

23 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7199 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1479 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days