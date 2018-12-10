Mandiwanzira trial postponed to December 18

News / National

by ZimLive

Former ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira's trial for alleged criminal abuse of office has been postponed to December 18.His lawyer Advocate Brian Hungwe had asked magistrate Francis Mapfumo to postpone the trial to January 28 next year, arguing that they had only been served with state papers on Monday morning and they needed to engage their witnesses, some of whom are out of the country.Prosecutor Michael Chakandida objected to the lengthy remand. "I would rather agree to what is stated in our law. I will consider the matter be postponed to December 18," the prosecutor said after reading Section 165 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.Following a brief adjournment, Mapfumo remanded Mandiwanzira to December 18.The former minister faces corruption allegations over a NetOne audit contract awarded to Megawatt Energy (Private) Limited without going to tender.It is claimed Mandiwanzira had "interests" in the company, and had directed the state-owned mobile network firm to pay Megawatt $5 million being $4 million for the service and $1 million for consultancy.The Nyanga South MP is also charged with "unprocedurally seconding" his personal assistant Tawanda Chinembiri - a government employee at deputy director level - to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) board without following due process.