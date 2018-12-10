Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Linda Masarira defends Chinotimba

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 Dec 2018 at 13:03hrs | Views
MDC-T National spokesperson Linda Masarira has defended ZANU PF MP Joseph Chinotimba who is being accused of sexism and tribalism after referring to MDC National Chairperson Tabitha Khumalo as a prostitute in parliament.

Masarira was responding to seasoned journalist Nqaba Matshazi who had posted tweets condemning Chinotimba's statements.

"Tabitha Khumalo was called a prostitute by Joseph Chinotimba in parliament, while this is totally unacceptable, what is jarring is the lack of "outrage" by organisations dealing with gender issues." Matshazi said. "A sub theme to this is that there is an enduring stereotype that Ndebele women are loose, so the lack of outrage could be a signifier that there are many who believe in this and being outraged would be contradictory to their primitive beliefs."

The statements provoked gender activist Masarira to spring to Chinotimba's defence.

"You are trying to tribalise an issue which has nothing to do with tribalism. Tabitha Khumalo  is naturally not a people person and they always say karma is a...." quipped Masarira. "Why didn't her fellow women legislators make noise about it as well? By the way she also insulted Chinotimba who is standing up for him?

"Go and replay the video you will hear it. Look at the situation objectively, it was a two-sided heated exchange of abusive words. I am not in the habit of typing vulgar words, so I will advise you to go and watch the whole video not just the caption with the withdrawal request."

Recently, Chinotimba caused furore in the National Assembly yesterday after calling MDC Alliance leader of the House Thabitha Khumalo a prostitute, leading to her walking out with both parties trading insults which halted business for over 30 minutes.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days