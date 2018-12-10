Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo tears into Murwira

by Staff reporter
10 Dec 2018 at 13:22hrs | Views
Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has accused his successor Amon Murwira of misleading legislators by claiming in Parliament last week that the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) programme was abandoned because of rampant abuse of resources.

Murwira told Members of Parliament in the National Assembly last week that an audit of the Stem programme unearthed unbridled abuse of money which was given to certain private schools.

"The money was being misused; it was used to pay private institutions and because of that issue, we are saying that we continuously urge the studying of science, technology, engineering and mathematics using other means but not through giving scholarships to ''A'' Level students," he said.

"We did a forensic audit and there was rampant abuse of funds. I am answering in this fashion as a result of the findings of the forensic audit.

"There are some people who are appearing before the courts in connection with allegations of abusing funds. So, if the matter is before the courts I cannot comment because it is sub judice."

The Stem thrust was initiated by Moyo, who is now in exile.

It was introduced after the uptake of the science subjects at ''A'' Level had declined.

At its peak, 10 students who registered for Stem subjects in 2016 stood a chance to win a trip of a lifetime to Microsoft and other Silicon Valley Stem companies in the United States.

Moyo who introduced the programme has come out guns blazing saying Murwira was offside.

"... Murirwa shamelessly told shameful lies in Parliament yesterday Re: the A-Level Stem Scholarship Initiative launched in 2016 as a 10-year government programme with Cabinet approval. Murirwa's claim that 'a forensic audit unearthed rampant corruption' is a wicked political lie," he said.

"If a forensic audit unearthed 'rampant corruption', which is false, that still would not be a reason for scrapping the programme.

"Even idiots know that you don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. MPs must demand to see the forensic audit of the A-Level Stem Scholarships," Moyo said.

The exiled politician also took a dig at Murwira, saying the Higher Education minister was trying to "compensate for his ineptitude by telling apocryphal stories about the A-Level Stem Scholarships. His mendacity is crazy. Enough is enough!"

Moyo said before Stem scholarships, less than 2 500 ''A''Level pupils per year did Stem and the majority went to foreign varsities.

"Stem scholarships addressed this to grow a pool for local varsities!" he said, arguing it is mandatory for higher education to plan for this.

"To say the 'mandate' of Higher Education doesn't cover ''A''Level students is false. Mnangagwa said so in vain in 2016. So there is no need for rocket science to see why the ''A''Level Stem Scholarships initiative has been scrapped. It's satanic to use lies to justify the scrapping!" he added.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6510 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7659 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 376 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8857 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2792 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4653 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1633 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 431 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2509 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2693 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 992 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2718 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4190 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2787 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12561 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1898 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4256 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5793 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5136 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4810 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7199 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days