News / National
PHOTOS: ZANU PF pre-conference venue
10 Dec 2018 at 14:51hrs | Views
Its all systems go at the explosive ZANU PF conference to be held at Esigodini from Wednesday. A wide range of resolutions ranging from endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the 2033 Presidential candidate to putting a caluse recognising Rober Mugabea s the Founding father of ZANU PF.
See photos below:
Obert Mpofu addressing the organising committee in Esigodini
Part of the organising committee
Source - Byo24News