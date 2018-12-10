PHOTOS: ZANU PF pre-conference venue

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Its all systems go at the explosive ZANU PF conference to be held at Esigodini from Wednesday. A wide range of resolutions ranging from endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the 2033 Presidential candidate to putting a caluse recognising Rober Mugabea s the Founding father of ZANU PF.See photos below:Obert Mpofu addressing the organising committee in EsigodiniPart of the organising committee