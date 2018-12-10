PHOTOS: ZANU PF pre-conference venue

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
10 Dec 2018 at 14:51hrs | Views
Its all systems go at the explosive ZANU PF conference to be held at Esigodini from Wednesday. A wide range of resolutions ranging from endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the 2033 Presidential candidate to putting a caluse recognising Rober Mugabea s the Founding father of ZANU PF.
See photos below:
Obert Mpofu addressing the organising committee in Esigodini

Part of the organising committee



Source - Byo24News

