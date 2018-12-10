Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madhuku blasts Matemadanda

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 Dec 2018 at 16:17hrs | Views
 Human Rights lawyer and member of the Kgalema Motlanthe Commission of inquiry Professor Lovemore Madhuku has come out guns blazing against War veterans Secretary General Victor Matemadanda for proposing the renewal of presidential age limit from 40 years to 52 years.

He called Matemadanda an unrepentant element of the old order.

"The  likes of (Victor) Matemadanda are elements of the old order, calling for Constitutional amendment to make 52 years the  minimum age for one to qualify to be  president. Even Robert Mugabe did not go that far." Madhuku said addressing a Human Rights Forum in Harare on Monday.

"There will always  be elements of old order. Some people feel threatened by change and  may want to go back. The New Dispensation keeps being warned that change is dangerous, hence in ZanuPF they are going back to the old order.

"Elements of old regime exist resisting and are change, like someone claiming to be a war veteran who said president minimum age should be 52years  by constitutional amendment. Those are elements of the old order. This is the challenge. There are people that believe they have a right to govern and they want to remain in power." The professor further added.

Matemadanda recently said, "(We) call upon the ZANU PF  conference to ask Parliament to amend the age limit of those who can contest on the presidential election from the age of 40 to 52 so that ages for contesting (sic) will be as follows, council and MP, 18 years upwards, senator 40 years upwards, president 52 years upwards."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days