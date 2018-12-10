Latest News Editor's Choice


'Luxury-gate exposes Mnangagwa's government'

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 Dec 2018
The opposition MDC has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for reckless spending and lack of prioritisation through purchasing of luxury cars for Ministers.

In a statement released by the National Spokesman Jacob Mafume on Monday MDC said, "ZANU PF is presiding over a vampire state which devours its own people. They pursue a narrow agenda of self-aggrandizement which is why they were rejected by the people of Zimbabwe."

Mafume accused ZANU PF of having an insatiable appetite for cars at the expense of the general populace.

"The Zanu PF government has continued to prove its insatiable hunger for cars with a reckless splashing of millions of dollars on top of the range vehicles for Ministers." Mafume said. "Before the election they twice spent millions on cars for traditional leaders in a self-preservation exercise. They went on to use state funds to buy party cars in a move which exposes the state-party conflation.

"Recently a million dollar vehicle was bought for Mnangagwa who in his first days as President pretended to be a small car head of state."

MDC further noted that the reckless spending BY THE Mnangagwa government is the major cause of budget deficit.

"While they are spending on cars, the budget deficit continues to balloon exposing the rhetoric on expenditure retrenchment.  Presently, there are more pressing issues which that money could have put to better use.

"The pharmaceutical sector, for instance, has announced that only a month's supply of drugs remains. A caring government could have, at least, channelled resources towards drugs procurement. There is a crippling cholera outbreak and a doctor's strike, part of which is a result of promises that were not honored.

"Zanu PF's lack of care forms part of its wisdom. Cars are therefore more important than the lives of the citizens."

The vehicles purchased for cabinet ministers allegedly cost  an estimated  $107 000 each, translating to a combined total of over $2,14 million for the 20 full Cabinet ministers.

Dubbed in motoring circles as a monster car, the new Land Rover Discovery has many exclusive signature features that make it a preserve for the rich.

A check on the Land Rover website indicates that the car offers a wide range of optional extras that take personalisation further and is fitted with a suite of intuitive technologies such as adaptive dynamics that constantly monitors its movement, reacting accordingly to minimise body roll and give the driver exclusive comfort.

Other fitted technologies include the surrounding digital camera system, a premium audio system that delivers perfectly optimised sound quality and permanent four wheel drive. It also has a 20-inch five split-spoke 'Style 502' alloy wheels, semi aniline leather seats, front climate seats, heated rear seats, with 20-way driver/20-way front passenger seats and driver and passenger seat memory as well as xenon headlamps with signature lighting (includes headlamp power-wash and a choice of either fixed or sliding panoramic roof (including power blinds).



Source - Byo24News

