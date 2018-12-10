Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Joy for Shonas stranded in Kenya

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 Dec 2018 at 19:22hrs | Views
There was jubilation this week among the Shona community that has been trapped in Kenya since the 1960s after President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to look into their plight.

The community members have been stateless without any birth certificates or Identity Documentation.

"Today we sleep better after the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta promised to look at our situation and grant us citizenship according to the law." The Shona community in Kenya said in a statement.

"There is 4000 of us  Shona who are stateless. We have to get people with IDs to register our cellphone lines . They withdraw money on our behalf.  We just pay for the support." The community said recently narrating their ordeal.

"We Shonas have been in self-employment all our lives. Our hand skills of carpentry have artistic perfection . We train our children and neighbours. When we get IDs we will scale this.

"Our children here hold birth registration but no birth certificates. The day we will hold birth certificates,  we will sing Hosanna some more.

"We are arrested for lacking national IDs. Some of us were born in remand prisons as our mothers had been arrested.  Some of our fathers died in Kenyan prisons."

"We face lots of challenges in our life here. Our children can't sit exams because of lack of birth certificates . We sometime opt to have to be  'adopted ' by Kenyans already recognized as citizens.

"One of our daughters got burnt in the house  but because we cannot be admitted in hospital without a national ID then she  nursed her burns in the house for 3 months until a neighbour with  ID couldn't take it anymore and took her to hospital as her child ."

The first batch of 100 Shona community members arrived in Kenya to spread the Gospel and established The Gospel of God Church. They then settled in Nairobi in Central parts of Kenya. The Shona missionaries used British passports to travel since Zimbabwe and Kenya were under The British colony. In 1963 when Kenya gained its Independence the missionaries stayed put although they were no longer documented since there was no provision in the constitution to document them.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6495 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7640 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8830 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4644 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1631 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 430 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2508 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2693 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 992 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2717 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4188 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2785 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2808 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12556 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4253 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5791 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5135 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4809 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7195 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days