PHOTOS: Mphoko reveals Choppies 'V11s'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Vice President Phelezela Mphoko's daughter Siduduzo Mphoko has supplied us with the evidence that supports the Mphoko family claim that under Nanavac Investments they hold 51% of Choppies Zimbabwe.Siduduzo was responding to a letter written toby the Botswana based CEO of Choppies Enterprises Ramachandran Ottapathu, who alleged that the Mphoko Family own only 7% of the shareholding and the rest of the 44% was given to them so as to fulfil the indigenisation laws of the country to make it 51%."Mphokos were given the 51% shares in an agreement which allows us to buy back the shares as and whenever we want as part of efforts to comply with the law. We gave them the shares on paper. Their 7% free carry shares was a way of thanking them for facilitating that we set up business in Zimbabwe." Ottapathu said.Find the photos below: